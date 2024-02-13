When Should You Buy Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZSE:RBD)?

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZSE:RBD), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NZSE over the last few months, increasing to NZ$4.11 at one point, and dropping to the lows of NZ$3.32. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Restaurant Brands New Zealand's current trading price of NZ$3.63 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Restaurant Brands New Zealand Worth?

Good news, investors! Restaurant Brands New Zealand is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 23.85x is currently well-below the industry average of 31.98x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Restaurant Brands New Zealand look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Restaurant Brands New Zealand. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RBD is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RBD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RBD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about Restaurant Brands New Zealand as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, Restaurant Brands New Zealand has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Restaurant Brands New Zealand, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

