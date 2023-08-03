When Should You Buy Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.)?

Let's talk about the popular Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.). The company's shares led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Rolls-Royce Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Rolls-Royce Holdings Worth?

Good news, investors! Rolls-Royce Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £2.76, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Rolls-Royce Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Rolls-Royce Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 17% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Rolls-Royce Holdings. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RR. is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RR. for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RR.. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Rolls-Royce Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Rolls-Royce Holdings you should be mindful of and 1 of them is potentially serious.

