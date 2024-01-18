When Should You Buy Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Rolls-Royce Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Rolls-Royce Holdings

Is Rolls-Royce Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Rolls-Royce Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Rolls-Royce Holdings’s ratio of 15.03x is below its peer average of 25.09x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Rolls-Royce Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Rolls-Royce Holdings look like?

LSE:RR. Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Rolls-Royce Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although RR. is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RR., or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RR. for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Rolls-Royce Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Rolls-Royce Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.