When Should You Buy Rotork plc (LON:ROR)?

While Rotork plc (LON:ROR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£3.42 and falling to the lows of UK£2.98. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Rotork's current trading price of UK£3.26 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rotork’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Rotork Worth?

The stock is currently trading at UK£3.26 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 24% compared to my intrinsic value of £2.62. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Rotork’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Rotork?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 50% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Rotork. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ROR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ROR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ROR for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ROR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

