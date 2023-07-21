When Should You Buy Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)?

While Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Safestay’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Safestay Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Safestay seems to be fairly priced at around 9.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Safestay today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £0.33, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Safestay’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Safestay?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 18% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Safestay. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SSTY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSTY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Safestay (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Safestay, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

