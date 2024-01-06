When Should You Buy Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Salesforce’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Salesforce Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Salesforce is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $355.15, but it is currently trading at US$251 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Salesforce’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Salesforce?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Salesforce's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CRM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Salesforce, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Salesforce and you'll want to know about them.

