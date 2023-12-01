When Should You Buy SATS Ltd. (SGX:S58)?

While SATS Ltd. (SGX:S58) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SGX, rising to highs of S$2.76 and falling to the lows of S$2.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SATS' current trading price of S$2.65 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SATS’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is SATS Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – SATS is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is SGD3.89, but it is currently trading at S$2.65 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. SATS’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will SATS generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In SATS' case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since S58 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on S58 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy S58. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing SATS at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with SATS (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

