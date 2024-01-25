Should you buy or sell a home in Northern Colorado this year? Here's one housing forecast

Homes under construction on Floating Leaf Drive in the Hansen Farm subdivision are seen on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Fort Collins.

LOVELAND — Back in the day, when ranchers needed cowboys to wrangle their cattle or horses, they built bunkhouses. When a church needed a pastor, the congregation erected a parsonage. And, when mining camps needed workers, they found a way to house them, The Group Real Estate co-founder Larry Kendall said during the company's annual housing forecast Wednesday.

That was then, but history often provides a road map for the future. Now, it's time for communities and employers to take a hard look at workforce housing, he said.

With the convergence of historically low interest rates, the 2020 repeal of the Gallagher Amendment that kept property taxes low and the COVID-19 pandemic that gave rise to an influx of remote workers moving from urban areas where housing was more expensive, Northern Colorado's home prices rose beyond the point of affordability for many workers.

From 2020-2022, "unique things happened that had never happened before," he said.

So, what can we do? Kendall referenced several solutions:

Northern Colorado employers are getting more interested in providing housing for their employees. "If they want workers, they'll have to figure out how to find housing for them," Kendall said. "Historically, we've done this before and we're already starting to see employers building housing for their employees of doing master leases on apartments." Colorado State University, for example, partnered with a private apartment developer to build workforce housing as part of a larger apartment project on Timberline Road.

Communities need to get on board with workforce housing. "Right now, I don't necessarily think we have the community on board," he said, citing the 641 units Colorado State University wanted to build on the former Hughes Stadium land. Voters elected instead to instruct the city to buy the site and keep it as open space. "The community talks about affordable housing but when it comes down to it do they really want it?" Kendall said. "We need to have an awareness. When you go out to dinner and when your favorite restaurant is closed because the owner can't get workers, or when you can't get someone to fix your plumbing ... housing has an effect on this."

Kendall said government permit fees can be the biggest line item for many builders, second only to land costs. Some of the fees are very necessary and some probably need to be looked at and some are looking at them, he said. "Governments are all of a sudden seeing housing not as a problem but as a solution. Before it was 'housing causes growth.' No, housing is a response to growth."

The Colorado legislature needs to revise a condominium defects law that "discourages building of condos," which are one of the most affordable entry points to home ownership. The median price of condos and townhomes sold in Fort Collins last year was $405,000. the median cost of a single-family home: $620,000. With the exception of Fort Collins, most Northern Colorado communities saw the median price of condos and townhomes jump while the median price of single-family homes dropped. Fort Collins saw a 1.4% increase in the median price of all three housing types.

What is the Northern Colorado real estate market expected to look like in 2024?

While Northern Colorado's real estate market was sluggish last year, it is expected to pick up in the second half of the year, said Brandon Wells, president and CEO of The Group Real Estate.

As interest rates start to drop and wages begin to outpace inflation, more buyers are likely to jump into the market. Rates have now come down to the mid-6% range, and the Federal Reserve has indicated more rate cuts are on the way this year. But how deep and how soon is still the unknown.

"There is light at the end of tunnel, but at the end of the tunnel there is a platform full of people with pent-up demand that is excited and interested in housing," Wells said.

Industry professionals believe interest rates will finish the year at between 5.9% and 6%, he said. Buyers who may shudder at paying 7% to 8% interest will jump back in if rates drop to around 6%. "The challenge is we don't have the supply in the housing market to satisfy that demand, and we could quickly find ourselves back in the hyper seller's market" with bidding wars and people fighting over a limited housing supply.

He urged potential buyers to consider new construction, which makes up 31% of inventory, when historically it is only 12%. The National Association of Home Builders is estimating a 4% increase in new home starts this year, Wells said.

Wells' message to buyers: Don't try to time the market. Those who wait until rates come down may get a lower interest rate, "but home prices may increase at a much faster rate than you expect."

His message to sellers: There's no better time to list than now. "There are a lot of headwinds and uncertainty out there now. While sellers may be tempted to hold out on listing, inventory levels are incredibly low right now. Good properties in good condition in a good location are still demanding high dollars in this marketplace. "

2023 median home prices / % change

Berthoud

Condo/townhome: $497,500 / +7.3%

Single family: $615,000 / +3.6

Fort Collins

Condo/townhome: $405,000 / +1.4%

Single-family: $620,000 / +1.4%

Greeley/Evans

Condo/townhome: $332,470 / +3.6%

Single family: $401,377 / -9.2%

Johnstown

Condo/townhome: $370,300 / -7.4%

Single family: $504,000 / -4%

Loveland

Condo/townhome: $399,475 / +4.1%

Single family: $524,800 / -2.3%

Timnath

Condo/townhome: $449,983 / -11.2%

Single family: $712,000 / -3.9%

Wellington

Condo/townhome: $379,000 / -2%

Single family: $495,000 / 0%

Windsor / Severance

Condo/townhome: $444,900 / +1%

Single family: $559,458 / -4.1%

