Buy, sell or play at Gaming Therapy in Holland Township

Video games for current and retro consoles sit on the shelves at Gaming Therapy on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Holland Township.

HOLLAND TWP. — When one door closes, another one opens.

That couldn't be more accurate for Brian Piotrzkowski, owner of a new business in Holland Township called Gaming Therapy.

Gaming has been part of Piotrzkowski's life since the beginning. He plays, collects and sells gaming items. Opening his own store was always on the backburner.

Then, on July 31, the company he was working for closed their doors. Piotrzkowski and his wife decided it was time to launch Gaming Therapy.

Gaming Therapy owner Brian Piotzkowski poses for a portrait inside his new store Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Holland Township.

“It was something I had planned to do, but it wasn’t going to be for another few years," Piotrzkowski said. " But hey, it’s how things worked out and it worked out really well.”

After developing a business plan and finding a location, Piotrzkowski sought to create a space where people could browse, hang out and relax.

There are games for sale at Gaming Therapy, located at 520 Butternut Drive, Ste. 500, but there's also a Simpsons arcade game customers can play for free, a PS2, and a Lego area for children.

“You don’t really see that in gaming stores,” Piotrzkowski said. “Usually they want you to come in, buy your game and get out. That’s not really what we wanted to do.”

Games sit behind glass cases at the new Gaming Therapy on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Holland Township.

Customers can sell and trade games and systems. The store carries classic games and consoles, as well as more recent releases.

Piotrzkowski hopes to be involved with the local community, teaming up with the Holland Charter Township Recreation Department to sponsor teams through the township’s planned community center.

"For us, this is about finding and enjoying something that brings joy and balance to your life," Piotrzkowski said.

Gaming Therapy is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 12-5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit the business on Facebook.

