When Should You Buy Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$41.14 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$30.88. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sensata Technologies Holding's current trading price of US$31.55 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sensata Technologies Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Sensata Technologies Holding?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.33x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Sensata Technologies Holding today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sensata Technologies Holding’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Sensata Technologies Holding?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Sensata Technologies Holding's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 83%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ST? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ST, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ST, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sensata Technologies Holding you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Sensata Technologies Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

