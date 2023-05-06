When Should You Buy Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV)?

While Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$3.40 and falling to the lows of AU$3.03. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Servcorp's current trading price of AU$3.21 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Servcorp’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Servcorp Worth?

Good news, investors! Servcorp is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.49x is currently well-below the industry average of 16.19x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Servcorp’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Servcorp look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Servcorp. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SRV is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SRV for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SRV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Servcorp at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Servcorp.

If you are no longer interested in Servcorp, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

