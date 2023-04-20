Should You Buy Singapura Finance Ltd (SGX:S23) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Singapura Finance Ltd (SGX:S23) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Singapura Finance's shares on or after the 25th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is S$0.033 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.033 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Singapura Finance stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of SGD0.81. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Singapura Finance paying out a modest 38% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Singapura Finance's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Singapura Finance's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Singapura Finance is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Is Singapura Finance worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Singapura Finance that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Singapura Finance looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Singapura Finance is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Singapura Finance and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

