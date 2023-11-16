Should You Buy Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Southside Bancshares' shares on or after the 21st of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.44 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Southside Bancshares has a trailing yield of approximately 4.9% on its current stock price of $29.66. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Southside Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Southside Bancshares paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Southside Bancshares's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Southside Bancshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Southside Bancshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Southside Bancshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Southside Bancshares has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Southside Bancshares that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

