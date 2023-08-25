When Should You Buy Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)?

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$36.20 and falling to the lows of US$30.63. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Steven Madden's current trading price of US$33.53 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Steven Madden’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Steven Madden Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.37x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.35x, which means if you buy Steven Madden today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Steven Madden should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Steven Madden’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Steven Madden generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Steven Madden. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SHOO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SHOO? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SHOO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SHOO, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Steven Madden you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Steven Madden, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

