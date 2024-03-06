Should You Buy Synergy House Berhad (KLSE:SYNERGY) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Synergy House Berhad (KLSE:SYNERGY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Synergy House Berhad's shares on or after the 11th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.006 per share. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Synergy House Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Synergy House Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Synergy House Berhad paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Synergy House Berhad paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Synergy House Berhad's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Synergy House Berhad also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

This is Synergy House Berhad's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

Final Takeaway

Has Synergy House Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like that Synergy House Berhad has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Synergy House Berhad from a dividend perspective.

So while Synergy House Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Synergy House Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

