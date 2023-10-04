When Should You Buy Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$76.31 and falling to the lows of US$65.18. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sysco's current trading price of US$64.28 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sysco’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sysco Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sysco’s ratio of 18.34x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 19.41x, which means if you buy Sysco today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Sysco should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Sysco’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Sysco generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Sysco's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 41%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SYY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SYY? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SYY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SYY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Sysco, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Sysco and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Sysco, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

