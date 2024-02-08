When Should You Buy TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG)?

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at TAG Immobilien’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is TAG Immobilien Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 40%, trading at €11.71 compared to our intrinsic value of €8.36. This means that the opportunity to buy TAG Immobilien at a good price has disappeared! Another thing to keep in mind is that TAG Immobilien’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will TAG Immobilien generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, TAG Immobilien's earnings are expected to increase by 86%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TEG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe TEG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TEG for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for TEG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing TAG Immobilien at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for TAG Immobilien you should be aware of.

