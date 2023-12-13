When Should You Buy Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D)?

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Telefónica Deutschland Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Telefónica Deutschland Holding Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 27.85x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Telefónica Deutschland Holding today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. In addition to this, it seems like Telefónica Deutschland Holding’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Telefónica Deutschland Holding?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Telefónica Deutschland Holding, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? O2D seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on O2D, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on O2D for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on O2D should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Telefónica Deutschland Holding (2 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

