When Should You Buy Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$178 and falling to the lows of US$141. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Texas Instruments' current trading price of US$143 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Texas Instruments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Texas Instruments Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Texas Instruments seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Texas Instruments today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $168.21, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Texas Instruments’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Texas Instruments generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Texas Instruments. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TXN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TXN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Texas Instruments has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

