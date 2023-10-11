When Should You Buy Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSE:THNC)?

Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSE:THNC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the TSX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Thinkific Labs’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Thinkific Labs?

Good news, investors! Thinkific Labs is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$3.16, but it is currently trading at CA$2.17 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Thinkific Labs’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Thinkific Labs generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Thinkific Labs' earnings are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since THNC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on THNC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy THNC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Thinkific Labs, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Thinkific Labs and we think they deserve your attention.

