When Should You Buy Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£0.54 and falling to the lows of UK£0.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Time Out Group's current trading price of UK£0.53 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Time Out Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Time Out Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Time Out Group is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.72, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Time Out Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Time Out Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Time Out Group, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -11% over the next couple of years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although TMO is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TMO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TMO for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Time Out Group at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Time Out Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

