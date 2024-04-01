Buy These Top Industrial REITs for Their Yields and Track Records of Dividend Growth

Industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) own and manage income-generating industrial properties, such as warehouses, distribution centers, logistics facilities, and manufacturing plants. Industrial REITs generate income by leasing the properties.

Investors in industrial REITs can benefit from the demand for space in the logistics and manufacturing sectors. The growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient supply chain management have contributed to the growth of the space in recent years. Similar to other REITs, industrial REITs are required to distribute a significant portion of their income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

If you're interested in investing in industrial REITs, here are two you could buy today.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is one of the largest pure-play industrial REITs. It’s portfolio currently consists of 422 properties containing approximately 49.1 million square feet.

Rexford currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.4175 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.67 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 3.3% at the time of this writing.

In addition to having a high yield, Rexford is a dividend-growth star. It has raised its annual dividend payment for 10 consecutive years, and its 10% hike in February has it on track for 2024 to mark the 11th consecutive year with an increase.

Prologis

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is one of the world's largest owners, developers, and managers of industrial properties, including distribution facilities, logistics centers, and warehouses, with ownership interests in approximately 1.2 billion square feet across the globe. Its largest clients include industry giants like Amazon, FedEx, Home Depot, and UPS.

Prologis currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.84 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 3% at the time of this writing.

Like Rexford, Prologis is a dividend-growth star. It has raised its annual dividend for 10 consecutive years, and its 10% hike in February has it on pace for 2024 to mark the 11th consecutive year with an increase.

