U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,080.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,026.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,081.50
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.97
    -0.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.80
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.41
    +0.29 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4570
    +0.7680 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,722.87
    -947.71 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.15
    -12.09 (-1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,621.92
    +1.49 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

When Should You Buy Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£0.53 and falling to the lows of UK£0.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Topps Tiles' current trading price of UK£0.47 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Topps Tiles’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Topps Tiles

Is Topps Tiles Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Topps Tiles is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.77, but it is currently trading at UK£0.47 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Topps Tiles’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Topps Tiles generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Topps Tiles, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TPT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TPT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TPT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Topps Tiles you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Topps Tiles, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

