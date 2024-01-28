When Should You Buy Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)?

While Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Tri Pointe Homes’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Tri Pointe Homes?

Great news for investors – Tri Pointe Homes is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.16x is currently well-below the industry average of 11.1x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Tri Pointe Homes’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Tri Pointe Homes look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Tri Pointe Homes. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TPH is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TPH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TPH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

