Should You Buy Turbon AG (FRA:TUR) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Turbon AG (FRA:TUR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Turbon's shares on or after the 21st of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.20 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Turbon has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current share price of €4.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Turbon

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Turbon has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 8.5% of its income after tax.

Click here to see how much of its profit Turbon paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Turbon has grown its earnings rapidly, up 43% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Turbon has seen its dividend decline 10% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Turbon is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Story continues

To Sum It Up

Is Turbon an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Turbon that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Turbon more closely.

So while Turbon looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, Turbon has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.