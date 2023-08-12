When Should You Buy Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)?

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$523 and falling to the lows of US$404. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ulta Beauty's current trading price of US$444 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ulta Beauty’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Ulta Beauty Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Ulta Beauty seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ulta Beauty today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $523.28, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Ulta Beauty’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Ulta Beauty look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Ulta Beauty's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ULTA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ULTA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Ulta Beauty as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Ulta Beauty and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Ulta Beauty, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

