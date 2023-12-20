When Should You Buy Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Veeco Instruments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Veeco Instruments Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.92x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Veeco Instruments today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Veeco Instruments’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Veeco Instruments look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Veeco Instruments, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VECO’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at VECO? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VECO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Veeco Instruments you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Veeco Instruments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

