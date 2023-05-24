When Should You Buy VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE)?

While VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$0.67 and falling to the lows of AU$0.42. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether VEEM's current trading price of AU$0.42 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at VEEM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In VEEM?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.65x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 21.36x, which means if you buy VEEM today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe VEEM should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like VEEM’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from VEEM?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 92% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for VEEM. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VEE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at VEE? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VEE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for VEE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing VEEM at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that VEEM has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

