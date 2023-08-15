When Should You Buy Victoria PLC (LON:VCP)?

While Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Victoria’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Victoria?

Victoria is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 19.36x is currently well-above the industry average of 8.97x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Victoria’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Victoria?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -3.1% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Victoria. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe VCP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VCP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its industry peers, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Victoria at this point in time. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Victoria (1 is a bit concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Victoria, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

