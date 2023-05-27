When Should You Buy Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L)?

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Warpaint London’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Warpaint London?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 33.59x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 30.03x, which means if you buy Warpaint London today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Warpaint London should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Warpaint London’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Warpaint London?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Warpaint London's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 43%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in W7L’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at W7L? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on W7L, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for W7L, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that Warpaint London is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

