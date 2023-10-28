Should You Buy Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Warrior Met Coal's shares before the 2nd of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.16 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Warrior Met Coal has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $48.13. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Warrior Met Coal's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Warrior Met Coal can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Warrior Met Coal

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Warrior Met Coal is paying out just 2.9% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 13% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Warrior Met Coal's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Warrior Met Coal is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings and has a history of generating some growth in earnings. We think this is a reasonable combination.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Warrior Met Coal has delivered an average of 34% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is Warrior Met Coal worth buying for its dividend? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Warrior Met Coal is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Warrior Met Coal for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Warrior Met Coal (including 1 which can't be ignored).

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.