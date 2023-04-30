When Should You Buy WCT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCT)?

While WCT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.47 and falling to the lows of RM0.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether WCT Holdings Berhad's current trading price of RM0.44 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WCT Holdings Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is WCT Holdings Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, WCT Holdings Berhad seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy WCT Holdings Berhad today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth MYR0.49, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since WCT Holdings Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of WCT Holdings Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of WCT Holdings Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? WCT seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WCT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on WCT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into WCT Holdings Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - WCT Holdings Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

