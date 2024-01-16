When Should You Buy YOC AG (ETR:YOC)?

YOC AG (ETR:YOC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of 38% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on YOC’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is YOC Still Cheap?

YOC is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 27.43x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.18x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that YOC’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of YOC look like?

XTRA:YOC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. YOC's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in YOC’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe YOC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on YOC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for YOC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for YOC you should be mindful of and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

