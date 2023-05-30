When Should You Buy Zehnder Group AG (VTX:ZEHN)?

While Zehnder Group AG (VTX:ZEHN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SWX over the last few months, increasing to CHF77.50 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CHF70.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Zehnder Group's current trading price of CHF71.30 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Zehnder Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Zehnder Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Zehnder Group is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CHF95.90, but it is currently trading at CHF71.30 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Zehnder Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Zehnder Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Zehnder Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ZEHN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZEHN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ZEHN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

