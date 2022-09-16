U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.00
    -36.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,723.00
    -251.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,803.50
    -131.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.80
    -15.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.17
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.50
    -7.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    -0.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +1.34 (+5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1379
    -0.0088 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2510
    -0.2060 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,754.30
    -384.20 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.98
    -16.41 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.83
    -3.24 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Buy2Sell Vietnam announces expansion business development vision 2023 - 2025 through luxury real estate projects

·2 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After cooperating with Nova FnB - under the second real estate group Novaland in Vietnam, Buy2Sell Vietnam announced its expansion business vision from 2023 to 2025 through luxury real estate projects.

The goal of Buy2sell's cooperation with Novaland is to serve millions of customers each year with a system of hundreds of supply chains with a variety of high-end products that bring unique cultural and culinary experiences and world class for domestic and foreign tourists; increase the connection value and customer experience in Novaland's shophouse chain, as well as contributing to Novaland's real estate projects as it has become the leading entertainment and culinary destination in Vietnam.

It is known that the owners of Buy2Sell Vietnam have invested in two projects of Novaland Group, Novaword Phan Thiet and The Grand Manhattan - a complex of shopping centers, 5-star hotels and luxury apartments in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Novaland Phan Thiet urban area project aims to build a multi-functional ecosystem including complex accommodation subdivisions, serving the entertainment, tourism, and accommodation needs of millions of international and domestic visitors from 2023. In the real estate subdivision that Buy2Sell Vietnam has invested in Novaword Phan Thiet, a supermarket of imported goods will be built in 2023 to promote and distribute quality international brands, suitable for the great needs of consumers.

Novaword Phan Thiet
Novaword Phan Thiet

The Grand Manhattan is in the most central of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. The Grand Manhattan is inspired by the modern and dynamic lifestyle of Manhattan, New York - with a complex of commercial centers, 5-stars AVANI hotel and about 1,050 luxury apartments for the upper-class citizens.

Buy2Sell Super B2B Center is also planned to be established here right after the project comes into operation at the end of 2023, as a center to introduce imported international brands at this place.

The Grand Manhattan
The Grand Manhattan

Thus, it can be said that Buy2Sell Vietnam's vision and development orientation through investment in the Novaland Group projects is a strategic and big vision development plan. Besides continuing to maintain and develop as a leading B2B E-commerce platform for international markets exporting into Southeast Asia, Buy2Sell Vietnam also expands the actual experience for its customers through its supermarket chains and showrooms since 2019. Buy2Sell has had stores at Lotte Mart, SC Vivo City, and Buy2Sell Showrooms. The representative of Buy2Sell also determined to continue to develop the distribution supply chain through real estate projects in the period of 2023 - 2025 to affirm its position and value in Vietnam.

https://buy2sell.vn/

SOURCE Buy2Sell Vietnam

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

    The rail industry narrowly avoided a crippling labor strike, but the agreement is only temporary.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • IBM offloads $16B in pension obligations to MetLife, Prudential

    IBM, one of the Triangle’s largest employers, has transferred $16 billion in pension obligations to Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and MetLife (NYSE: MET). IBM (NYSE: IBM), which has one of its largest campuses in Research Triangle Park, disclosed the news in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

  • In rebuff to Disney, Comcast signals Hulu will not come cheap

    Comcast Corp Chief Executive Brian Roberts used the unusually public forum of a Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday to signal that the company will seek market value for its minority stake in Hulu. Roberts was asked to respond to Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek's comments to the Financial Times published on Monday in which he said he would like to accelerate the timetable for acquiring Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu.

  • Adobe Shrugs Off Sticker Shock From $20 Billion Deal for Figma

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Systems Inc. spent $20 billion on its biggest acquisition ever of design software maker Figma Inc. to win the exact kind of consumers and small businesses the company has struggled to reach in recent years.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin

  • Toomey tells SEC chief to be ‘on notice’ that Supreme Court may overrule new climate rule

    Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee took aim at Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler's plan to implement a new rule requiring disclosure of climate change risks during a hearing Thursday.

  • Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push

    Ford dealers have until Oct. 31 to decide how much they are going to pay to become 'EV-certified.'

  • Oil Falls With Global Demand Concerns Coming to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell with demand concerns at the fore as the US Department of Energy walked back expectations of its plan to restock petroleum reserves and China considered allowing more fuel exports.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After

  • Elon Musk’s latest court filing alleges fraud by Twitter, focuses on whistleblower’s allegations

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk pointed in a Thursday court filing to a whistleblower's "devastating analysis" as he alleged "fraud" on the part of Twitter Inc. executives, a dynamic that he says supports his attempt to invalidate his $44 billion deal for the company.

  • 3 U.S. Cannabis Stocks With the Most Upside

    Three U.S. pot firms are well-positioned to benefit from a growing cannabis market, making their stocks look like bargains compared to Canadian rivals.

  • ‘This is never factored into the equation.’ One big thing people forget to consider when thinking about how much they need to retire

    Question 1: What are my expectations for retirement? How much you need to retire depends on your expectations for life in retirement. In other words, before asking yourself how much you need to retire, you should be asking yourself this: What are my expectations for retirement?

  • 4 Consumer Products Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Hurdles

    The Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry players are bearing the brunt of cost input inflation. However, solid online sales and saving efforts keep Chewy (CHWY), Albertsons Companies (ACI), Grocery Outlet (GO) and Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) well-placed.

  • Class action lawsuit against Zillow, Microsoft hinges on browser tracking activity

    Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ZG) are being accused of wiretapping, according to a class action lawsuit filed Monday by two visitors to Zillow's website. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for Western Washington, alleges that Zillow, a Seattle-based online real estate platform, used a third-party tool from Redmond-based software maker Microsoft to track detailed behaviors of website visitors. While sites and platforms like Facebook and Google use users' location and browsing data to track activity, the suit says that because neither Zillow nor Microsoft received consent to do so, it was illegal.

  • Adobe Stock Falls On Mixed Quarterly Report, $20 Billion Acquisition

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe posted mixed quarterly results and announced a $20 billion acquisition.

  • Saudi overtakes Russia to be India's No. 2 oil supplier in August

    Saudi Arabia emerged as the second-biggest oil supplier to India after a three-month gap, overtaking Russia by a thin margin, while Iraq retained the top spot in August, data from industry and trade sources showed. India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 863,950 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Saudi Arabia, up 4.8% from the previous month, while purchases from Russia fell 2.4% to 855,950 bpd, the data showed.

  • Dunelm sales leap as it navigates ‘challenging’ economic environment

    Full year profits at the 170 store homeware retailer also jumped by 34.9%