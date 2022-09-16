Buy2Sell Vietnam announces expansion business development vision 2023 - 2025 through luxury real estate projects

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After cooperating with Nova FnB - under the second real estate group Novaland in Vietnam, Buy2Sell Vietnam announced its expansion business vision from 2023 to 2025 through luxury real estate projects.

The goal of Buy2sell's cooperation with Novaland is to serve millions of customers each year with a system of hundreds of supply chains with a variety of high-end products that bring unique cultural and culinary experiences and world class for domestic and foreign tourists; increase the connection value and customer experience in Novaland's shophouse chain, as well as contributing to Novaland's real estate projects as it has become the leading entertainment and culinary destination in Vietnam.

It is known that the owners of Buy2Sell Vietnam have invested in two projects of Novaland Group, Novaword Phan Thiet and The Grand Manhattan - a complex of shopping centers, 5-star hotels and luxury apartments in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Novaland Phan Thiet urban area project aims to build a multi-functional ecosystem including complex accommodation subdivisions, serving the entertainment, tourism, and accommodation needs of millions of international and domestic visitors from 2023. In the real estate subdivision that Buy2Sell Vietnam has invested in Novaword Phan Thiet, a supermarket of imported goods will be built in 2023 to promote and distribute quality international brands, suitable for the great needs of consumers.

Novaword Phan Thiet

The Grand Manhattan is in the most central of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. The Grand Manhattan is inspired by the modern and dynamic lifestyle of Manhattan, New York - with a complex of commercial centers, 5-stars AVANI hotel and about 1,050 luxury apartments for the upper-class citizens.

Buy2Sell Super B2B Center is also planned to be established here right after the project comes into operation at the end of 2023, as a center to introduce imported international brands at this place.

The Grand Manhattan

Thus, it can be said that Buy2Sell Vietnam's vision and development orientation through investment in the Novaland Group projects is a strategic and big vision development plan. Besides continuing to maintain and develop as a leading B2B E-commerce platform for international markets exporting into Southeast Asia, Buy2Sell Vietnam also expands the actual experience for its customers through its supermarket chains and showrooms since 2019. Buy2Sell has had stores at Lotte Mart, SC Vivo City, and Buy2Sell Showrooms. The representative of Buy2Sell also determined to continue to develop the distribution supply chain through real estate projects in the period of 2023 - 2025 to affirm its position and value in Vietnam.

