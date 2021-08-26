Companies are stepping back into the market: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Buybacks are making a comeback

In the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest sources of buying power in the stock market were the companies themselves.

At the post-crisis buyback peak of March 2018, members of the S&P 500 had spent a collective $823.2 billion repurchasing shares of their own company over the prior 12 months, a pace of more than $200 billion per quarter. During the second quarter of last year, in contrast, S&P 500 members spent a mere $88.7 billion repurchasing their shares.

But as the economy has improved, the stock market has rallied, and management teams can reward shareholders rather than hunker down to survive a recession, corporate buyers have returned as a force in the stock market.

Data from Bank of America Global Research published Tuesday showed that last week corporations spent the most repurchasing their own shares in more than five months.

"Buybacks by corporate clients accelerated from the prior week to the highest level since mid-March, driven by Financials," the firm said in a note to clients. "Financials has now overtaken Tech as the sector with the largest dollar amount buybacks so far this year."

Weekly buying from financials was the most last week since at least 2010, Bank of America's data shows. And so far this year, companies in this sector have spent the second-most buying back their own stock with only 2019's level of repurchases exceeding today's pace.

And history suggests this could be good news for the sector in the months ahead.

"Based on our flows data from 2010 to today, we have found that the S&P 500 sector buying back the largest dollar amount in a given week have tended to outperform over the next several months," Bank of America writes.

Compared to pre-pandemic trends, however, share repurchases are not what they once were, with Bank of America noting that repurchases year-to-date for the index as a whole are 14% below 2019 trends.

And while we see companies continuing to announce repurchase plans — see Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Analog Devices (ADI) just in the last 24 hours — there's still a ways to go before actual repurchase activity gets back to where it once was. Another potential source of buying power for a market that keeps making record highs.

By Myles Udland, reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland

What to watch today

Economy

8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims , week ended August 21 (350,000 expected, 348,000 during prior week)

8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing claims , week ended August 14 (2.772 million expected, 2.820 million during prior week)

8:30 a.m. ET: GDP annualized quarter-over-quarter, Q2 second estimate (6.7% expected, 6.5% in prior print)

8:30 a.m. ET: Personal consumption, Q2 second estimate (12.2% expected, 11.8% in prior print)

8:30 a.m. ET: Core PCE quarter-over-quarter Q2 second estimate (6.1% expected, 6.1% in prior print)

11:00 a.m. ET: Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index, August (25 expected, 30 in prior print)

Earnings

Pre-market

6:55 a.m. ET: Dollar General ( DG ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share on revenue of $8.62 billion

7:00 a.m. ET: The JM Smucker Co. ( SJM ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion

7:30 a.m. ET: Dollar Tree (DLTR) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion

Post-market

4:05 p.m. ET: Peloton ( PTON ) is expected to report adjusted losses of 39 cents per share on revenue of $929.16 million

4:05 p.m. ET: HP Inc. ( HPQ ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $15.93 billion

4:15 p.m. ET: The Gap (GPS) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $4.13 billion

Politics

The Federal Reserve 's annual Jackson Hole Symposium kicks off virtually tomorrow. Yahoo Finance will be speaking with Kansas City Fed President Esther George and the Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell ’s speech.

President Biden is focused overseas today, receiving updates on Afghanistan and meeting with Naftali Bennett , Israel’s new prime minister. Bennett says he wants a reset from recent turmoil in the relationship with the U.S.

Vice President Harris is wrapping up her weeklong trip to Singapore and Vietnam. Over the course of her travels, she has criticized China’s “bullying” and tried to focus on other economic issues, such as supply chain security.

Top News

Global stocks head lower ahead of Jackson Hole summit [Yahoo Finance UK]

Western Digital-Kioxia in talks to create chipmaker giant [Reuters]

Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion [Reuters]

Microsoft commits to spend $20 billion to on cybersecurity over five years [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

