U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,486.25
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,346.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,322.00
    -42.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.00
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.58
    -0.78 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.20
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.34
    +0.12 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1510
    +0.1680 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,852.48
    -541.73 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,175.11
    -35.43 (-2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.05
    -32.07 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Companies are stepping back into the market: Morning Brief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Udland
·Anchor
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Buybacks are making a comeback

In the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest sources of buying power in the stock market were the companies themselves. 

At the post-crisis buyback peak of March 2018, members of the S&P 500 had spent a collective $823.2 billion repurchasing shares of their own company over the prior 12 months, a pace of more than $200 billion per quarter. During the second quarter of last year, in contrast, S&P 500 members spent a mere $88.7 billion repurchasing their shares. 

But as the economy has improved, the stock market has rallied, and management teams can reward shareholders rather than hunker down to survive a recession, corporate buyers have returned as a force in the stock market. 

Data from Bank of America Global Research published Tuesday showed that last week corporations spent the most repurchasing their own shares in more than five months.

"Buybacks by corporate clients accelerated from the prior week to the highest level since mid-March, driven by Financials," the firm said in a note to clients. "Financials has now overtaken Tech as the sector with the largest dollar amount buybacks so far this year."

Weekly buying from financials was the most last week since at least 2010, Bank of America's data shows. And so far this year, companies in this sector have spent the second-most buying back their own stock with only 2019's level of repurchases exceeding today's pace. 

And history suggests this could be good news for the sector in the months ahead. 

"Based on our flows data from 2010 to today, we have found that the S&P 500 sector buying back the largest dollar amount in a given week have tended to outperform over the next several months," Bank of America writes. 

Compared to pre-pandemic trends, however, share repurchases are not what they once were, with Bank of America noting that repurchases year-to-date for the index as a whole are 14% below 2019 trends. 

And while we see companies continuing to announce repurchase plans — see Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Analog Devices (ADI) just in the last 24 hours — there's still a ways to go before actual repurchase activity gets back to where it once was. Another potential source of buying power for a market that keeps making record highs

By Myles Udland, reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims, week ended August 21 (350,000 expected, 348,000 during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing claims, week ended August 14 (2.772 million expected, 2.820 million during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: GDP annualized quarter-over-quarter, Q2 second estimate (6.7% expected, 6.5% in prior print)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Personal consumption, Q2 second estimate (12.2% expected, 11.8% in prior print)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Core PCE quarter-over-quarter Q2 second estimate (6.1% expected, 6.1% in prior print)

  • 11:00 a.m. ET: Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index, August (25 expected, 30 in prior print)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • 6:55 a.m. ET: Dollar General (DG) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share on revenue of $8.62 billion

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: The JM Smucker Co. (SJM) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion

  • 7:30 a.m. ET: Dollar Tree (DLTR) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion

Post-market

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Peloton (PTON) is expected to report adjusted losses of 39 cents per share on revenue of $929.16 million

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: HP Inc. (HPQ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $15.93 billion

  • 4:15 p.m. ET: The Gap (GPS) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $4.13 billion

Politics

  • The Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole Symposium kicks off virtually tomorrow. Yahoo Finance will be speaking with Kansas City Fed President Esther George and the Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

  • President Biden is focused overseas today, receiving updates on Afghanistan and meeting with Naftali Bennett, Israel’s new prime minister. Bennett says he wants a reset from recent turmoil in the relationship with the U.S.

  • Vice President Harris is wrapping up her weeklong trip to Singapore and Vietnam. Over the course of her travels, she has criticized China’s “bullying” and tried to focus on other economic issues, such as supply chain security. 

Top News

Global stocks head lower ahead of Jackson Hole summit [Yahoo Finance UK]

Western Digital-Kioxia in talks to create chipmaker giant [Reuters]

Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion [Reuters]

Microsoft commits to spend $20 billion to on cybersecurity over five years [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

Warby Parker: People staring at screens is great for our business

Emergency physician warns against questioning vaccine efficacy: 'You’re betting against the house'

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • The Delta variant will be ‘short lived’, Medtronic CFO says

    Karen Parkhill, Medtronic CFO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong first-quarter financial results and break down how it continues to advance their cardiac monitoring and AI technology post-COVID.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • 4 Shipping Stocks Poised to Climb

    As the demand for commodities is picking up, shipping is also seeing a rebound. Around two days back, according to a Maritime Logistics Professional report, the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) rose to its highest peak in the past 11 years. The index was up by 55 points, to 4,147, and according to the report, this index has been up for the past nine straight trading sessions. This Index is reported on a daily basis by Baltic Exchange in London. The BDI is a benchmark for the price of moving major raw mate

  • The S&P 500 will keep going up this fall — for these 9 reasons

    There are plenty of absurd arguments that investors make to justify their positions. As we all know, particularly after the remarkable COVID-19 disruptions and equally remarkable snap-back rally, there are never any certainties on Wall Street. Strong momentum for stocks: In case you missed it, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has just notched its fastest doubling in history as it has surged from lows of around 2,240 on March 23 to around 4,500 in August.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for September 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.