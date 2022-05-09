U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 18, 2022

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period May 2 - May 6, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 385,000 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 8,000,000 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,250 million, which AB Electrolux announced on April 29, 2022. The buyback program, which runs between May 2, 2022 - October 21, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

02/05/2022

80,000

145.8381

11,667,048.00

03/05/2022

80,000

150.4299

12,034,392.00

04/05/2022

80,000

153.2560

12,260,480.00

05/05/2022

80,000

153.1825

12,254,600.00

06/05/2022

65,000

149.6146

9,724,949.00

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of May 6, 2022 amounts to 5,434,115 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 283,077,393.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Rupini Bergström, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-18--2022,c3563424

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3563424/1576933.pdf

Press release buyback of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 18 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3563424/9b6570d2b7113294.pdf

Full breakdown of AB Electrolux buyback transactions week 18 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-18-2022-301542662.html

SOURCE Electrolux

