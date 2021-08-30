U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,519.08
    +9.71 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,425.86
    -29.94 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,187.58
    +58.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.72
    +1.57 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.27
    -0.47 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1798
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9500
    +0.1400 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,694.23
    -746.04 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.17
    -9.69 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 34 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period August 23 - August 27, 2021, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 96,000 own shares (ISIN: SE0000695876) as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buy-back program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).

Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)





23/08/2021

17,000

353.9324

6,016,850.80



24/08/2021

27,000

350.1768

9,454,773.60



25/08/2021

17,000

350.3036

5,955,161.20



26/08/2021

18,000

345.8059

6,224,506.20



27/08/2021

17,000

348.6729

5,927,439.30



All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 2,087,000 shares as of August 27, 2021.

The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 417,369,315.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Henrik G. Welch
Head of Group Treasury
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 70 2638399

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/buybacks-of-shares-in-alfa-laval-during-week-34-2021,c3406052

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3406052/1461317.pdf

Share buyback weekly ENG w.2021.34

https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/3406052/8cf74fd0240cff34.pdf

Share buyback weekly Appendix w 2021 34

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buybacks-of-shares-in-alfa-laval-during-week-34-2021-301365152.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm stock explodes more than 40% after Amazon deal — here's why, financially speaking

    Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Support.com surges 50% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.

  • Zoom Video Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s Ahead?

    The video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings after the markets close on August 30. Zoom has been rapidly growing and delivering a series of blowout earnings over the past few quarters, fueled by rising demand for its cloud-native video-first platform as a result of the work-from-home and online-learning craze. However, in the wake of the vaccination program's success, market sentiment has altered, and there are concerns that

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Li Auto Stock Up As Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Sees Sales Topping Nio's

    Li Auto beat Q2 earnings estimates and gave a strong Q3 outlook that anticipates outselling EV rival Nio.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)?

    Every investor in Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • Moderna, BioNTech Rally Stalls Ahead of CDC Meeting on Boosters

    (Bloomberg) -- The huge rally for Covid-19 vaccine makers has stalled as Wall Street waits for the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to weigh in on whether Americans should get a third shot. On Monday, a meeting of outside advisers to the agency could finally give investors a sense of clarity.Moderna Inc., which became the best performer in the S&P 500 Index after its stock price more than tripled this year, has slid 21% from its record high in early August. BioNTech SE, which has s

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • 11 Small Stocks Are Ready For Big-Time Jumps Of 50%+, Analysts Say

    Small-company stocks are showing big potential again versus the S&P 500. And analysts are pinpointing the ones they like most.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Business is already strong for these companies, and an infrastructure bill would be another tailwind.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • 9 Cash-Rich Stocks That Can Better Weather the Fed’s Taper Risks

    These companies are more likely to continue marching ahead even when the Fed takes its feet off the gas.