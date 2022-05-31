U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

Buybacks of shares in Bilia AB during week 22, 2022 and start of repurchase program decided on May 10, 2022

Bilia AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • BILI-A.ST
Bilia AB
Bilia AB

 

On May 30, 2022 Bilia AB (LEI code 2138002GW5WN1UYZA032) has repurchased in total 28,003 own shares (ISIN SE0009921588 ) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company’s capital structure.

The share buybacks form a part of the buyback program of a maximum of 1,100,000 shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 185 M, which Bilia AB announced on April 8, 2022. With the repurchases on May 30, 2022, 1,100,000 shares have been repurchased and the buyback program is thereby completed. The buyback program, which has run between April 8 and May 30, 2022, has been carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (”MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the ”Safe Harbour Regulation”). The objective of the share buybacks were to optimize the company’s capital structure.

Shares in Bilia AB have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day
(SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

2022-05-30

28,003

149.7109

4,192,354

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Bilia AB. Following the above acquisitions, Bilia AB holding of own shares as of May 31, 2022 amounts to 3,641,709 shares. The total number of shares in Bilia AB amounts to 96,299,952.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

In accordance with the press release dated on May 10, 2022, the repurchases of own shares are now commenced in accordance with the buyback program, decided by the Board on the same day, for a maximum of 800,000 shares for a total amount of a maximum of SEK 100 M. The buyback program, which runs between May 31, 2022 until the next AGM 2023, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (”MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the ”Safe Harbour Regulation”). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company’s capital structure.

Gothenburg, May 31, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,
Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Attachments


