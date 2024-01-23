Buyers snap up 60 luxury condos in Horseshoe Bay's first-ever pre-construction sellout

This rendering depicts Waters Lakeside, a condominium project with three towers that is nearing completion in Horseshoe Bay west of Austin.

Horseshoe Bay Resort, just over an hour's drive west of Austin in the Texas Hill Country, has seen its first-ever pre-construction sellout of 60 luxury condos at a development called Waters Lakeside.

The development consists of three towers with 20 condos each, with the first set for a March move-in date. The second and third towers will open between April and May.

The condos all have three bedrooms ranging in size from 1,500 square feet to 2,300 square feet. They start at $800,000, with the average price of $928,000. The sellout of the 60 condos has generated more than $65 million in sales revenue.

Located between Horseshoe Bay’s yacht club and marina, and just steps from constant-level Lake LBJ, the homes have spacious floorplans, large balconies and luxury finishes.

The condos are Horseshoe Bay Resort’s first new construction residential property built in the past 10 years. That's according to Legacy International, a global sales and marketing firm. Legacy International has been tapped by Jordan Jaffe, CEO of Horseshoe Bay Resort, as the new broker for Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty, representing new and resale home offerings throughout Horseshoe Bay Resort and beyond.

The resort has drawn interest from primary and second home buyers mostly from Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and some from California and the East Coast, Horseshoe Bay executives say.

Horseshoe Bay Resort, now one of the largest golf resorts in the country set on more than 10,000 acres, began development nearly 50 years ago. Recently, the resort community has invested more than $350 million in renovations, land expansion and new construction, Jaffe said.

