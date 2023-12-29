Buying a Car? 6 Things You Should Never Say on a Test Drive

BUILMI INSTAL·LACIONS I SERVEIS / iStock.com

You might think you’ve found just the right car, but specs on a website are only skin deep. You won’t be sure you’ve found your vehicular soul mate until you get behind the wheel.

Emotions about test drives can run the gamut from excitement to apprehension, but no matter how you feel, it’s always a crucial step in the car-buying process. In most cases, you’ll have a person riding shotgun whom you’ve known for only a few minutes and whose livelihood depends on your willingness to buy. What you say — and don’t say — can have big implications.

If you feel the urge to blurt out any of the following utterances while taking a spin in what could be your new car, we have some advice for you — don’t do it.

I Love It!

Experts agree that it’s essential to be pleasant and positive while dealing with a car salesperson. However, swooning shows your hand and transfers the initiative to that salesperson, removing the pressure to incentivize a sale that now seems all but certain.

“While it’s natural to get excited about a potential new car, showing too much enthusiasm can signal to the salesperson that you’re already sold on the vehicle, reducing your leverage in negotiations,” said Frank De Mulder, a 30-year industry veteran and founder and owner of Classic Car Maintenance.

I Hate It!

If you fall in love with a car you test drive, you’d be wise not to shout your affection from the rooftops — but don’t overcompensate in the other direction either. Constructive criticism is fine because it can help salespeople understand your wants and needs. Unwarranted negativity, however, can convince them you’ve already decided against buying or come off as a transparent ploy to lower the price.

“While pointing out flaws can be a negotiation tactic, overdoing it can backfire,” said De Mulder. “It’s important to strike a balance and maintain a respectful and professional demeanor.”

So, What Can You Do for Me?

There’s a time for negotiating price, but it’s not while you’re zipping around town in a car you’ve never driven before and that you might take out a five-figure loan to buy.

“I recommend caution when delving into technicalities or haggling excessively during the test drive,” said Patryk Doornebos, owner of Car Triple. “This can distract from the overall experience and create tension with the salesperson. Instead, save detailed discussions for the negotiation table to maintain a positive rapport.”

How Quickly Can I Get It?

One of the cardinal rules of car buying is never to succumb to pressure to buy quickly. The last thing you want to do is to give the salesperson the green light to hustle you through the process.

“Whatever you do, don’t act like you need it now,” said Brad Foster, owner and founder of DIY Auto Restoration. “Indicating that you’re in a hurry or urgently need a vehicle might reduce your negotiating power. Salespeople may perceive this as an opportunity to push for a quicker deal, potentially at a less advantageous price for you.”

So, Where Are We Going?

Make sure you have a say in the blend of city roads and highways, traffic, open space, cornering capacity, etc., that you need to get a real feel for the model you’re testing.

“In cases where a dealership insists on having a sales representative accompany the buyer during test drives, it’s crucial to establish a mutually agreed-upon test route,” said Aivaras Grigelevicius, automotive expert at carVertical. “Dealerships typically provide preset routes, varying in depth from thorough assessments to more superficial ones. Considering the dealership’s priorities, it’s advisable for buyers to negotiate and find common ground that benefits both parties. For instance, if a buyer is familiar with the dealership’s area, they can explain why their proposed route is advantageous, detailing how it contributes to a more comprehensive evaluation and aids in deciding if a specific vehicle is the right choice.”

We’re Approved for This Much

Experts warn against negotiating on monthly payments because dealers can stretch out loan terms to get you into a car you can’t truly afford and saddle you with added months of interest payments. But the test drive isn’t the time to discuss anything about how you intend to pay or what pre-approval you may or may not have secured anyway.

“If you’re approved for the sticker price and you tell the salesperson, you’ll lose some leverage in making a case that you can’t quite afford it,” said Melanie Musson, an industry expert with AutoInsurance.org.

Sometimes It’s Not What You Say, but How You Say It

Many buyers go in with a defensive and guarded attitude because they assume the dealer wants to squeeze them for every possible dollar. While you should keep things like preapproval or trade-in value close to the vest for the time being, you won’t do yourself any favors by clamming up and shutting down for fear of revealing too much.

“Despite what some people think, buying a car should be a collaborative, not combative, process between the customer and the dealership,” said Jon Albert, vice president and partner of JKR Advertising & Marketing, which serves more than 150 dealerships nationwide. “The primary task of an automobile salesperson is to get pertinent information they need from you and use it to help you get the car you want that meets your needs and leaves you happy with your purchase.”

He added, “If you aren’t forthcoming with this information, the salesperson may very likely make the wrong recommendations to you, the end result being that you’ve wasted your time and theirs because you’d never say yes to the wrong car at the wrong price. The successful sale of an automobile always ends with a meeting of the minds, with all the necessary boxes checked on both sides to make it possible. Collaboration makes for the most desirable and stress-free outcome you’ve ever experienced, and the sooner you work with them, not against them, the sooner it happens.”

