Buying a new home should be exciting. Here are nine mistakes to avoid | Home Front

Duff Rubin is president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida.

Buying a home is an exciting time as an adult. It will likely be your largest purchase and is something most people experience only a handful of times in their lives.

Whether it’s your first home purchase or it has been a decade or two since your last real estate purchase, here are common mistakes to avoid during the homebuying process:

1. Shopping without a budget. Not knowing how much home you can afford and performing online searches or going to open houses anyway is setting yourself up for major disappointment. Once you find that $600,000 home with four bedrooms, inground pool and spacious, fenced backyard, it will be a tough reality check when you qualify for a $450,000 mortgage. Get prequalified for a mortgage as soon as you are ready to start looking for a new home. Choose a reputable company of your own or your real estate agent can offer a few options.

2. Thinking you can’t purchase a home until you have at least a 20% down payment. There are program alternatives out there, especially for first-time homebuyers and military veterans. Research your options before committing to any particular program.

3. Keep your emotions out of the situation. This is easier said than done. The more you or your spouse love the home, the greater the emotion involved. While a home purchase is a highly personal situation, it is still, in the end, a business transaction. If one purchase does not work out, there is another Sarasota dream home out there for you.

4. Trying to navigate the homebuying process without an experienced real estate agent. There are many more steps to the homebuying process beyond just help locating a property and getting you access inside. The negotiations process alone can be complicated – things like price, closing date, asking for certain furnishings or that swing set in the backyard, closing costs, etc. Even if you have decided you will purchase new construction, there’s nothing a builder loves more than a buyer who comes in without sales representation.

5. Showing your cards about a home’s desirability. Whether the listing agent happens to be at the property you are touring or the builder’s sales rep is with you in the new home community, put on a poker face as much as possible. This will become important when it’s time to negotiate sales price and other contract stipulations.

6. Skipping the home inspection. With such an expensive purchase, now is not the time to save hundreds of dollars on an inspection. What a home inspector does or does not find could greatly impact you financially in the future. Buying a home without knowing the condition of the roof, plumbing, electrical, HVAC system or other high-ticket items in the residence is taking a huge financial gamble.

7. Not researching the neighborhood. Do not wait until you have already moved to realize what your morning commute will be like or if the local school system will be a good match for your children.

8. Changing jobs during the mortgage process. Your employment and income level will be verified again just before closing. Such a change could be an issue.

9. Making a large purchase just before closing. Anything that will change your debt-to-income ratio, in this case for the worse, could put your mortgage in jeopardy. Like employment, your credit will be run again just before closing. Check with your mortgage professional for more guidance on this and, in the meantime, do not go buy a new car or several rooms of furniture before the closing.

To your home-buying success!

Duff Rubin is Southeast Regional President of Coldwell Banker Realty.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Searching for a new home? Guard against these nine homebuyer mistakes