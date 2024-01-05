Buying a house not that difficult, says NatWest chairman paid £764,000 last year

Sir Howard Davies’ comments earned widespread criticism - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The chairman of NatWest has been accused of being out of touch after claiming it is not “that difficult” for first time buyers to get on the housing ladder.

Sir Howard Davies told the BBC: “I don’t think it’s that difficult at the moment. You have to save, and that’s the way it always used to be.”

The City grandee said changes in the mortgage system after the global financial crisis meant new buyers were rightly forced to save for longer to raise a deposit.

“There were dangers in very, very easy access to mortgage credit.

“I totally recognise that there are people who find it very difficult to start the process, they will have to save more.

“But that is inherent in the change in the financial system, as a result of the mistakes that were made in the last global financial crisis.”

The comments provoked an immediate backlash from politicians and campaigners who claimed the 72-year-old NatWest chairman, who earned £764,000 last year, was out of touch.

Sir Simon Clarke, a former housing secretary, told The Telegraph: “Sir Howard’s comments are glaringly wide of the mark.

“Schroders has calculated that house prices are at their most expensive relative to earnings since 1876, and the rental market is a disaster in parallel.”

Sir Brandon Lewis, a former housing minister and patron of the free market Adam Smith Institute (ASI), said: “It is actually far more difficult for people to get on the housing ladder than it was when I was buying my first home.

“The simple reality is that average house prices have jumped much higher than earnings.”

Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader and MEP who NatWest threatened to de-bank last year, told GB News: “This man is head of a bank with 19 million customers – he couldn’t be further away from the centre of gravity of public opinion and he couldn’t be further away from his customers.

“The fact he’s still there as chairman is incredible.”

Paula Higgins, the chief executive of the HomeOwners Alliance, said Sir Howard was “completely out of touch”.

Ms Higgins said: “If you can’t raise that deposit it’s a complete mess. People cannot follow in the footsteps of their parents. Parents are feeling guilty for not being able to help their children.”

The average first-time buyer takes 15 years to save for a deposit in London, according to Nationwide. In the West Midlands, people must still wait 8.5 years to save for a downpayment, while in the North West it takes 7.5 years.

For those who do get on the ladder, mortgage repayments can be punishing. Average monthly mortgage payments currently account for 39pc of take-home pay, Nationwide data shows.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of campaign group Generation Rent, said: “What planet does he live on?

“This is astounding to hear from a senior banker. We are in a rent crisis that is making it incredibly hard for people to buy a home as we hand a third of our wages every month over to our landlord.”

Sir Howard subsequently issued a statement through NatWest acknowledging that it is “tough for first time buyers”.

He said: “I do recognise how difficult it is for people buying a home and I did not intend to underplay the serious challenges they face.”

Interest rates have risen to a 15-year high but are expected to start falling in the coming months. Mortgage rates have begun falling in response.

In the statement issued by NatWest, Sir Howard said: “Given recent rate movements by lenders there are some early green shoots in mortgage pricing and while funding remains strong, my comment was meant to reflect that in this context access to mortgages is less difficult than it has been.

“I fully realise it did not come across in that way for listeners and as I said on the programme, I do recognise how difficult it is for people buying a home and I did not intend to underplay the serious challenges they face.

“People have to save much more than they did in the past and that is tough for first time buyers. The role for banks in today’s environment is to lend responsibly and support customers to build a savings habit and move towards home ownership.”

Sir Howard has led the NatWest board since 2015 and has held a string of prominent roles throughout his City career, including stints as deputy governor of the Bank of England and chairman of the Financial Services Authority.

He was formerly director of the London School of Economics but was forced to resign in 2011 after admitting the university’s reputation had “suffered” by accepting a £1.5m donation from Saif al-Islam, Colonel Gaddafi’s son.

Sir Howard’s controversial comments come as NatWest seeks to recover from the debanking scandal last year, which led to the resignation of Dame Alison Rose as chief executive.

She quit following revelations that she had disclosed controversial information about Mr Farage’s account at Coutts, a NatWest subsidiary, to a journalist. Her resignation came hours after Sir Howard and the board had backed her.

Addressing the board’s handling of the crisis, Sir Howard told the BBC’s Today Programme: “The judgment that we made at the time was a reasonable one.”