Buying Last Year’s Model of These 20 Cars Will Save You 28%+ Over the New Version

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
©Audi
©Audi

If you have your heart set on buying a brand-new car, buying a used car can be unappealing. But the cost savings might just persuade you to give the slightly used version a shot. Cars depreciate in value as soon as they are driven off the lot, so buying even a one-year-old car can provide major cost savings.

“While a used car almost always costs less than it does new, some models lose more than 25% of their value after just one year, giving buyers a near-new ownership experience [with] substantial savings,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, said on the site.

With these 20 car models, you’ll save 28% or more by simply opting for a one-year-old vehicle.

Also, avoid these six cars that are plummeting in value.

©Mercedes-Benz
©Mercedes-Benz

1. Mercedes-Benz EQS

  • 1-year used price: $71,231

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$65,143

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -47.8%

Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan
Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan

2. Nissan LEAF

  • 1-year used price: $18,756

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$15,786

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -45.7%

©Jaguar
©Jaguar

3. Jaguar F-PACE

  • 1-year used price: $52,010

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$28,555

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -35.4%

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

4. Alfa Romeo Giulia

  • 1-year used price: $32,467

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$16,297

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -33.4%

©Kia
©Kia

5. Kia EV6

  • 1-year used price: $36,243

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$18,081

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -33.3%

©Hyundai
©Hyundai

6. Hyundai IONIQ 5

  • 1-year used price: $34,303

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$16,805

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32.9%

JAMES LIPMAN / Volkswagen
JAMES LIPMAN / Volkswagen

7. Volkswagen ID.4

  • 1-year used price: $31,870

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$15,609

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32.9%

©2017 FCA US LLC
©2017 FCA US LLC

8. Alfa Romeo Stelvio

  • 1-year used price: $36,630

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$17,495

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32.3%

Jay McNallyMcNally Multi Media / Nissan
Jay McNallyMcNally Multi Media / Nissan

9. Nissan Murano

  • 1-year used price: $29,458

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$13,842

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -32%

Mercedes-Benz AG – Global Comm / Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz AG – Global Comm / Mercedes-Benz

10. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

  • 1-year used price: $99,598

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$45,781

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -31.5%

©Dodge
©Dodge

11. Dodge Durango

  • 1-year used price: $43,407

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$19,335

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -30.8%

Daniel Kraus / BMW
Daniel Kraus / BMW

12. BMW 7 Series

  • 1-year used price: $84,990

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$36,126

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.8%

FCA US LLC / Dodge
FCA US LLC / Dodge

13. Dodge Challenger

  • 1-year used price: $36,496

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$15,498

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.8%

©Ford
©Ford

14. Ford Mustang Mach-E

  • 1-year used price: $38,543

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$16,364

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.8%

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

15. Ram 1500 Classic

  • 1-year used price: $31,969

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$13,176

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -29.2%

Dominic Fraser / Infiniti
Dominic Fraser / Infiniti

16. INFINITI QX80

  • 1-year used price: $59,618

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$24,084

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28.8%

©AUDI AG
©AUDI AG

17. Audi A3

  • 1-year used price: $29,587

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$11,911

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28.7%

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

18. Chevrolet Bolt EUV

  • 1-year used price: $23,320

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$9,151

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28.2%

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

19. Chevrolet Bolt EV

  • 1-year used price: $22,229

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$8,633

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -28%

©Audi AG
©Audi AG

20. Audi A4

  • 1-year used price: $35,667

  • Difference in cost compared to new ($): -$13,836

  • Difference in cost compared to new (%): -27.9%

Data is sourced from iSeeCars and is accurate as of March 26, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Buying Last Year’s Model of These 20 Cars Will Save You 28%+ Over the New Version

