Buying a New Off-Road SUV or Pick-Up? Find the Truck's Invoice Price Here

There has never been a better time to be an off-roading fan with room for a new car in the garage. Automakers have expanded their lineups of pickup trucks and SUVs to include many new enthusiast-oriented wheelers, with metal on offer for nearly every type of driver. Unfortunately, these well-appointed factory toys are getting pricier, with demand making it harder to score a sale at MSRP. That said, bringing a bit of extra information with you to the dealership might make that process a bit easier, especially when it comes to invoice pricing.

What Is Car Invoice Pricing?

Often referred to as dealer pricing, the invoice price of a vehicle is the rough figure a dealership will pay their respective automaker for stocking the lot. The MSRP figure automakers supply is designed with some profits built in for dealerships, but that doesn’t mean the figure is their bottom line. In fact, many dealers can still turn a profit when selling a car at its invoice price thanks to the practice of holdbacks. A dealer holdback is a percentage of the overall MSRP or car invoice price that automakers pay dealers for making a sale.

To help give buyers an idea of what these machines should actually cost dealers, R&T has compiled a list of 2024 model-year invoice and MSRP prices for some of our favorite 4x4s. These prices include the destination charges assigned by individual automakers, though we've listed that figure separately as well for your convince. We've designed this list to include a wide range of different trim levels, as automakers have started to fine-tune SUVs and trucks for different off-road disciplines.

Please note: According to our sources, these prices are accurate as of April 2024. Depending on your specific dealer, region, and timing of purchase, these numbers may vary and are subject to change.

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

2024 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss 4x4

Current Invoice: $37,179.20

Current MSRP: $38,895



Destination: $1595



2024 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4x4

Current Invoice: $39,945.80

Current MSRP: $41,795.00



Destination: $1595



"On a brief off-road run, the Trail Boss and Z71 both handled a rutted fire road with some big mounds quite well. The hardcore will still want the ZR2 with its magic spool valve shocks and underbody protection, but the Trail Boss and Z71 can both handle anything you might encounter on an unmaintained trail into the country. They're not Wranglers, but if you're not seeking out tough obstacles intentionally, either will do quite well." R&T February 2023

Chevrolet

2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Current Invoice: $46,242

Current MSRP: $48,395



Destination: $1595



"The old Colorado ZR2 was a jouncy thing that felt as if it were ready to hop over a couple lanes if it hit a freeway expansion joist just so. This is a far more settled machine and that makes it much easier in daily use.

But it’s off-road where it shines bright. Using Multimatic’s DSSV super-shocks and with 9.9-inches of travel in front and 11.6-inches in back, it scrambles over rocks and crags with utter confidence. It is, by far, the most nimble and capable off-roader that General Motors has yet built." R&T March 2024

Jonas Jungblut

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss

Current Invoice: $50,028.30

Current MSRP: $52,445

Destination: $1995



2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71

Current Invoice: $55,534.25

Current MSRP: $59,000



Destination: $1995



2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Trail Boss

Current Invoice: $55,344.50

Current MSRP: $58,645



Destination: $1995



"In this case, the cheapest Trail Boss 4x4 undercuts the cheapest Rebel 4x4, but when these trucks are similarly equipped you're looking at extremely similar pricing. And then you notice the Ram has a nicer interior, better technology, better on-road performance, chunkier tires, and better styling. It has clever cubbies, the Ram Box in-bed storage system, and a bunch of hidden touches to let you know that the people who built it really sweat the small stuff. That dedication to exceptionalism is exactly what's missing in these GM trucks. You can get a nicer interior by upgrading from the Custom Trail Boss to the LT Trail Boss, but even the nicest Silverado can't quite keep up with the best from Ram and Ford." R&T April 2021

Chevrolet

2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Current Invoice: $67,770.90

Current MSRP: $71,895

Destination: $1995



"The full-size Silverado ZR2 is the follow-on product to the mid-size Colorado ZR2 that has already proven itself a hit for Chevy. It’s an off-road oriented, four-wheel drive, crew cab truck that’s equipped to get practically any place its 81.2-inches of width can muscle through. It’s market-aligned with trucks like the Ford F-150 Tremor, Ram 1500 Rebel and Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. It’s not a plush flyer like Ford’s Raptor, or an overwhelming beast like the zany supercharged V8-powered Raptor R or Ram TRX. It’s civilized enough to use poking around the urban and/or suburban sprawl and capable enough for both rural muck and wilderness adventure. It’s two steps up from the mainstream Z71 trim and one step sideways-and-beyond from the Trail Boss edition." R&T January 2023

Brian Silvestro

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD ZR2

Current Invoice: $68,076.60

Current MSRP: $72,595

Destination: $1995



"The Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2’s off-road hardware package includes a full suite of components, including specific upper and lower control arms, as well as bespoke steering knuckles. The suspension is raised 1.5 inches compared to a standard 4x4 model, and comes backed by a set of Multimatic DSSV dampers. Honed during GM’s desert racing endeavors, the dampers have proven to be a highpoint of the ZR2 lineup. That suspension lift is accented by a set of 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler MT tires, which come wrapped around a set of 18-inch aluminum wheels. Regardless of the powertrain, the Silverado HD ZR2 features 11.6 inches of ground clearance, an approach angle of 32.5 degrees, a departure angle of 25.7 degrees, and a breakover angle of 21.1 degrees." R&T April 2023

Chevrolet

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71

Current Invoice: $64,714.80

Current MSRP: $68,295

Destination: $1995



"The Z71 is the off-road-friendly option in the Tahoe family. Compared to other trims, it has a more aggressive front-end with a shiny skid plate and red tow hooks, 20-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, standard four-wheel-drive with low-range locking capabilities, hill-descent control, Magnetic Ride Control, and adaptive air suspension for clearing obstacles. The Tahoe Z71 not only looks the part for off-road duties, but it's also capable of mild-to-medium-sized excursions." R&T March 2021

Aaron Brown

2024 Chevrolet Suburban Z71

Current Invoice: $67,552.80

Current MSRP: $71,295



Destination: $1995



The gigantic size of the current Suburban hasn't stopped GM from outfitting it with some off-road hardware. Like with the Tahoe, this three-row Z71 comes equipped with unique 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, additional underbody skid plates, and a two-speed transfer case. Reworked facias front and rear help to give the truck a bit more clearance than lesser models, complete with some bright recovery hooks. The off-road trim cannot be paired with the optional diesel powertrain, however.

Chevrolet

2024 Ford Bronco

2024 Ford Bronco Big Bend (2 Door)

Current Invoice: $40,535

Current MSRP: $41,525

Destination: $1895



2024 Ford Bronco Big Bend (4 Door)

Current Invoice: $40,785

Current MSRP: $41,765



Destination: $1895



2024 Ford Bronco WildTrak (2 Door)

Current Invoice:$60,013

Current MSRP: $62,120



Destination: $1895



2024 Ford Bronco WildTrak (4 Door)

Current Invoice: $60,063

Current MSRP: $62,160



Destination: $1895



2024 Ford Bronco Everglades

Current Invoice: $55,664

Current MSRP: $57,615



Destination: $1895



"Where Ford wins back points is in the day-to-day usability thing. The doors are frameless and easier to take off than on a Wrangler, the top is easy to remove, and the mirrors don’t come off with the doors. Four-door models even have enough space to store all four doors on board, even if doing so takes up most of the cargo area’s real estate. That’s not even close to a possibility on a Wrangler.

These things are minor, but reflect the broader theory of the Bronco. It’s everything likable about the Wrangler, minus many annoyances. Steering that doesn’t exhaust the driver by demanding constant corrections. Doors that aren’t comically unwieldy. A roomier cabin. Mirrors that are permanently affixed to the truck. A suspension from this, or an adjacent, century. Modern, potent powertrains. Huge tires even on the cheap one." R&T November 2021

Ford Motor Company

2024 Ford Bronco Raptor

Current Invoice: $88,779

Current MSRP: $91,930

Destination: $1895



"A lot has been done to the Bronco Raptor in its transformation from regular Bronco. It is 9.8 inches wider, sure, thanks to the revised suspension geometry, and has 60 percent more travel in the front (13 inches in total) and 40 percent more in the rear (14 inches there.) These are easily-digested numbers. Behind them are a great deal of mechanical changes. The front shock towers are new to accommodate more vertical travel and the bigger Fox shocks with integrated reservoirs front and remote reservoirs rear, Live Valve tech means they are tuneable for high speed control and low-speed compliance. The steering column has new more rigid housing for rock crawling. There are skidplates running the entire length of the vehicle, as well as strengthened cross members in the frame front and rear for “jump protection,” as Ford puts it. " R&T June 2022

Ford

2024 Ford Expedition Timberline

Current Invoice: $70,827

Current MSRP: $73,695



Destination: $1995



"Adding to the Expedition's off-road prowess for the Timberline model are 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires and underbody shielding taken from the dune-jumping F-150 Raptor. There's also a function called Trail Turn Assist lifted from the Bronco which, when activated, brakes the inside rear wheel to help tighten the truck's turning radius on loose surfaces. Ford claims a best-in-class ground clearance of 10.6 inches, a wider track, and improved approach and departure angles to ensure worry-free travel off-road." R&T September 2021

Ford

2024 Ford Explorer Timberline

Current Invoice: $49,048

Current MSRP: $51,025



Destination: $1595



"But an Explorer Raptor this is not: the Timberline spec brings a 0.8-inch lift with heavy-duty shock absorbers from the Explorer Police Interceptor, 265/65 Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires on unique 18-inch wheels, and unique front and rear fascias to add clearance.

It also gets a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, paired with the Explorer's standard four-wheel drive, plus a seven-mode Terrain Management system and Hill Descent Control. Steel skid plates protect the drivetrain, which consists of the standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder making 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque paired to Ford's 10-speed automatic." R&T May 2021

Ford

2024 Ford Ranger

2024 Ford Ranger XLT FX4

Current Invoice: $40,353

Current MSRP: $41,985



Destination: $1595



2024 Ford Ranger Lariat FX4

Current Invoice: $48,042

Current MSRP: $50,005



Destination: $1595



"Ford has also fitted the Ranger with a new rear suspension setup, which places the shocks outside of the frame rails for the first time. Up front, the truck employs a short-arm long-arm independent suspension layout, while the rear retains a solid rear axle with leaf springs. This change hasn’t completely removed the busy nature of an empty truck bed, but there is a notable improvement in comfort over the previous Ranger. It is also worth noting that both of R&T's test vehicles were outfitted with the FX4 Off-Road package, which brings unique shock tuning and a locking rear differential. " R&T March 2024

Lucas Bell

2024 Ford Ranger Raptor

Current Invoice: $54,846

Current MSRP: $57,065

Destination: $1595



"The 2024 Ranger Raptor might not have the same character as its larger sibling, but in the process of differentiating itself, it has created a new space for the sub-brand. Yes, this Raptor will still jump without batting an eye (or breaking your back), but it does so in a more approachable manner. The truck isn’t nearly as difficult to navigate around the street or a trail, nor does it overwhelm you with the performance on offer. It's a well-rounded machine, and one that will certainly prove more fun on a back road than more trail-oriented offerings. That’s not exactly why people have bought trucks like this in the past, but the off-roading community is growing. This is a Raptor that is a bit more palatable for the uninitiated, and for one's wallet." R&T March 2024



Ford

2024 Ford F-150

2024 Ford F-150 STX FX4

Current Invoice: $51,924

Current MSRP: $54,285



Destination: $1995



2024 Ford F-150 XLT FX4

Current Invoice: $53,333

Current MSRP: $56,930



Destination: $1995



2024 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4

Current Invoice: $53,333

Current MSRP: $56,930



Destination: $1995



2024 Ford F-150 Tremor

Current Invoice: $61,975

Current MSRP: $66,145



Destination: $1995



"Outside of the Raptor twins, the updated F-150 lineup will consist of XL, STX, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, Tremor, and Platinum Plus models. The STX is a new addition on the entry side of the offer sheet, borrowing its name from the popular package from previous F-150s. When specced with the FX4 off-road package, Ford believes the new trim will prove popular with younger off-roaders. " R&T September 2023

Ford Motor Company

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor

Current Invoice: $75,234

Current MSRP: $80,325

Destination: $1995



2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Current Invoice: $104,286

Current MSRP: $112,250



Destination: $1995



"Every other obstacle thrown the truck at – washes, puddles, rocks, trails – confirmed the awesomeness here. Whether V-6 or V-8, there’s an unflappable durability to the Ford Raptor, a hard-nosed edge that could only be blunted by truly insane driving. You can beat the absolute dog piss out of these trucks and they… Just. Keep. On. Charging. Even more, once you’ve overcome the initial shock of how much abuse the suspension can soak up (I’ve never been accused of mechanical sympathy, but self-preservation does live deep in my lizard brain), the Raptor R begs to go faster and faster, jump higher and further, drift longer, and hammer throttle earlier and earlier through every bend." R&T October 2023

Ford

2024 Ford F-250 XLT Tremor

Current Invoice: $58,711

Current MSRP: $61,880



Destination: $1995



"This isn't some surface-level appearance pack, either. Ford made a lot of changes, which included installing bespoke twin-tube dampers, retuned springs, an electronic locking rear differential, a limited-slip front differential, and 35-inch Goodyear tires." R&T June 2019

Ford

2024 GMC Canyon

2024 GMC Canyon Elevation 4x4

Current Invoice: $39,087.20

Current MSRP: $40,895



Destination: $1595



2024 GMC Canyon AT4 4x4

Current Invoice: $42,617

Current MSRP: $44,595



Destination: $1595



2024 GMC Canyon Denali 4x4

Current Invoice: $50,249

Current MSRP: $52,595



Destination: $1595



"Whether you opt for the base-model Elevation or the ultra-lux Denali, every Canyon outside of the AT4X will also now come with a 2-inch suspension lift compared to the outgoing models. The entire front suspension spindle has been moved forward by two inches on this new chassis, with a wider track helping to bring more performance and improved styling. Over a third of previous-gen Canyon sales belonged to the AT4 trim alone, which is why GM felt the need to embrace off-road capability across the entire lineup. The AT4X model will get an additional inch of suspension lift, though that doesn’t simply come by way of a spacer." R&T August 2022



GMC

2024 GMC Canyon AT4X

Current Invoice: $53,397

Current MSRP: $55,895

Destination: $1595



"The AT4X was one of the most composed trail rigs I've ever driven, and once we got back on pavement, it suffered from none of the ponderous, wallowy nonsense that makes a Gladiator so dreadful to drive. Even on 70-mph Montana two-lanes, the 310-hp four-cylinder proved capable of drama-free passing. With that kind of power, a decent Bose audio system, comfortable leather seats, a standard 11-inch display, and the best-designed cabin in the class, the Canyon AT4X is a great rig for road trips or daily driving." R&T October 2023

GMC

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4x4

Current Invoice: $53,938.20

Current MSRP: $57,195



Destination: $1995



2024 GMC Sierra Denali 1500 4x4

Current Invoice: $67,770

Current MSRP: $71,895

2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4x4



Current Invoice: $64,195.10

Current MSRP: $68,095

Destination: $1995



"Think of the GMC Sierra 1500 as a Silverado, but way nicer. There's more standard features, a better cabin with high-quality materials, and more options available from the factory. If you want to flex on everyone at your worksite, you get a GMC Denali. That's just how it is." R&T April 2023

General Motors

2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X

Current Invoice: $76,522.20

Current MSRP: $81,195

Destination: $1995



"Like every GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X, the new AEV Edition truck starts life with a suite of significant enhancements over the standard model. Canadian engineering and race firm Multimatic supplies the truck with a set of its sublime DSSV Dampers, while electronically locking differentials are fitted to both axles. A two-speed transfer case brings a suite of unique driving modes, as well as features like one-pedal driving for the trails. A set of 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires are the sole option for the AT4X." R&T July 2022

GMC

2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4X

Current Invoice: $79,495.80

Current MSRP: $84,795

Destination: $1995

"Off-road upgrades for the GMC Sierra AT4X include unique front control arms and steering knuckles, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, Multimatic DSSV dampers, a steel skid plate for the transfer case, an aluminum front skid plate, and a rear electronic-locking differential. The package also includes a larger set of 35-inch Goodyear Territory tires to help make better use of that improved suspension package. The adjustments help the HD ATX4 achieve 11.6-inches of ground clearance, as well as approach, departure and breakover angles of 31.6-, 25.7- and 21.2-degrees, respectively. Like the HD ZR2, the trucks come bolstered by GM’s Off-Road mode software, which programs ABS, traction control and throttle inputs for maximum control on loose surfaces." R&T May 2023

Mack Hogan

2024 Jeep Gladiator

2024 Jeep Gladiator Sport

Current Invoice: $38,994

Current MSRP: $39,790

Destination: $1895



2024 Jeep Gladiator Willys

Current Invoice: $45,384

Current MSRP: $46,890



Destination: $1895



2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Current Invoice: $56,253

Current MSRP: $58,230



Destination: $1895



"Here's where it pulls away from the rest of the pickup truck world: After a brief rainstorm, the sun started peeking out during Jeep's Gladiator media drive. Bingo. I weaseled my way out of the hardtop Overland I'd been driving all morning and snuck into a soft top Rubicon. Folding the roof is easy for two people, but doable solo.



And then, there you are, cruising around in the only drop-top pickup truck you can buy in America today. That? That's pretty damn cool." R&T April 2019



Stellantis

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve

Current Invoice: $67,137.00

Current MSRP: $68,835.00

Destination: $1795

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk

Current Invoice: $66,756.00

Current MSRP: $67,980.00



Destination: $1795



"For many Americans, the Grand Cherokee is absolutely the kind of statement piece they're trying to drive from the office to the ski hill, some wondrous and perfect mix of modesty, absolute competence, and a quiet grandeur.



Complaints? Nothing major. Taller drivers won’t be able to get the HUD display low enough to view it without obstruction. Also there’s… well… there isn’t one in my driveway right now, and that’s a complaint." R&T November 2021

Stellantis

2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4x4

2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4x4

Current Invoice: $91,563

Current MSRP: $93,945

Destination: $2000



2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian

Current Invoice: $113,091.00

Current MSRP: $116,190.00



Destination: $2000



"Jeep’s real competitors for the Grand Wagoneer are the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, and right now these are the two finest versions of these luxury SUVs that GM and Ford have built. The Grand Wagoneer is a first effort. A great first effort, but still a first effort. And while it lacks the gorgeous interior of the Navigator or the panache and elegance of the Cadillac, it has a name that hearkens back to a beloved truck from a brand that has been known for SUVs for decades." R&T March 2022

Jeep

2024 Jeep Wrangler

2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport (2 Door)

Current Invoice: $33,218

Current MSRP: $33,890

Destination: $1895



2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport (4 Door)

Current Invoice: $37,722

Current MSRP: $38,490



Destination: $1895



2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (2 Door)

Current Invoice: $47,052

Current MSRP: $48,690



Destination: $1895



2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (4 Door)

Current Invoice: $51,395

Current MSRP: $53,190



Destination: $1895



2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X (2 Door)

Current Invoice: $56,008.00

Current MSRP: $58,640.00



Destination: $1895



2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X (4 Door)

Current Invoice: $60,351

Current MSRP: $63,140



Destination: $1895



2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon X

Current Invoice: $70,118

Current MSRP: $72,240



Destination: $1895



"There are no fewer than eight different Wrangler models to choose from for 2024, including two new trims: Sport S 4xe and Rubicon X. The Sport S 4xe mates the second-cheapest Wrangler model with the company's excellent plug-in hybrid powertrain, which uses a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four and two electric motors to make 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Think of the Rubicon X as a "Rubicon Plus." It gets everything from the standard Rubicon—electronic sway bar disconnects, front and rear locking differentials, a part-time transfer case with a 4-low setting—and adds 12-way power front seats, navigation, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, steel bumpers, an integrated off-road camera, body-colored fender flares and hardtop, and 35-inch tires (if you option the automatic)." R&T April 2023

Jeep

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

Current Invoice: $91,150

Current MSRP: $93,440

Destination: $1895



"The Rubicon 392 packs a bunch of chassis improvements. This ultimate Wrangler comes from the factory wearing a 2-inch lift kit, with Fox high-performance shock absorbers and strengthened frame rails and front upper control arms. Wearing 33-inch tires on 17-inch wheels, the Rubicon 392 offers 32.5 inches of water fording capability—helped by an elaborate system of drains and auxiliary ducts that keep the engine from sucking up river water even if the scoop briefly dips below the waterline. As for that big ol' hood scoop (swiped from the Gladiator Mojave), a clever auxiliary air channel lets the engine keep breathing even if the scoop is crammed full of snow, mud, or other off-road debris." R&T November 2020

Jeep

2024 Land Rover Defender

2024 Land Rover Defender 110 P300S

Current Invoice: $59,651

Current MSRP: $62,075

Destination: $1475



2024 Land Rover Defender 130 P400 Outbound

Current Invoice: $82,595

Current MSRP: $85,975



Destination: $1475



2024 Land Rover Defender 90 P525 V-8

Current Invoice: $105,347

Current MSRP: $109,675



Destination: $1475



"With this inline-six Defender, you’re leaving a little on the table by way of charisma, but improving the vehicle in most ways that make a difference to daily use. If the huge chunk of change that separates the six- and eight-cylinder Defenders affects the math from a personal finance standpoint, then the decision here is easy.



The inline-six Defender offers a better-balanced experience by way of its improved control calibration, efficiency, and price. You can’t lose with either Defender (so long as you can keep up with potential repairs), but one truck asks far less of your patience in daily driving, and far less of your wallet." R&T February 2024

Land Rover

2024 Lexus GX 550

2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium

Current Invoice: $59,218

Current MSRP: $64,250

Destination: $1350

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

Current Invoice: $63,817

Current MSRP: $69,250



Destination: $1350



2024 Lexus GX 550 Luxury+

Current Invoice: $74,858.00

Current MSRP: $81,250.00



Destination: $1350



"This new Lexus brings the Toyota 4x4 know-how in a much nicer suit than ever before, and it manages to do so at a great value. While the G-Wagen is outright more capable, the off-roading experience of the GX550 isn't far behind. It might not have the best powertrain or on-paper performance of the bunch, but it's the SUV I'd be most eager to take on the trails again." R&T April 2024

DW Burnett

2024 Mercedes-Benz G550

Current Invoice: $136,285

Current MSRP: $144,150

Destination: $1150



"Take Mercedes’ most iconic off-roader and turn it into a comfortable daily driver, while increasing the off-road capability that everyone demands but nearly nobody exercises. Fill it with the cutting-edge engineering knowledge of one of the world’s greatest automakers, but hide it all in a body that won’t jostle the sensibilities of a fan base that just wants everything to look like it did in 1979. Make it inviting to newcomers, but not off-putting to the old guard.



It’s a wonder Mercedes pulled it off. The new G-Class is an amazing machine, accomplishing every task in a way the old G never could. Finally, the Gelandewagen is a thoroughly modern vehicle." R&T May 2018

DW Burnett

2024 Mercedes-Benz G63

Current Invoice: $174,085

Current MSRP: $184,150

Destination: $1150



"In the previous G63, it felt like the engine builders never asked the chassis engineers how much power the thing could handle. (Given that it’s been nearly 30 years since the last major G-Class chassis update, that’s probably true.) The 2019 model makes driving a rolling stone house with a snout full of torque seem nearly logical. It’s not just less panicky at high speeds, it’s almost happier there. The new G63 feels faster accelerating from 50 mph than from a stop, whipping off forceful upshifts toward an electronically-limited 149-mph top speed that somehow seems less gregariously suicidal than the old truck’s 130-mph max." R&T May 2018

Mercedes-AMG

2024 Nissan Frontier

2024 Nissan Frontier 4x4 S

Current Invoice: $33,508

Current MSRP: $34,740

Destination: $1510



2024 Nissan Frontier 4x4 Pro 4-X

Current Invoice: $39,386

Current MSRP: $41,070



Destination: $1510



"For the most extreme buyers, there are probably better options. Rangers tow more; Tacomas will survive to the end of human civilization as we know it (ETA: 35 years or so); Gladiators can conquer that Rubicon. But for the vast majority of buyers, the Frontier is the one to get. More capable than the Ridgeline and more refined than anything else, durable and proven at its core, it’s a deeply charming truck wrapped in a superb design." R&T August 2021



Mack Hogan

2024 Nissan Titan

2024 Nissan Titan 4x4 Pro 4-X

Current Invoice: $52,569

Current MSRP: $55,860

Destination: $2010



2024 Nissan Titan XD 4x4 Pro 4-X

Current Invoice: $56,606

Current MSRP: $60,170



Destination: $2010





"The step up in comfort, road manners, functionality, technology and from any modern midsize pickup to a full-size one is startling.



If you want a utilitarian vehicle that can do absolutely everything well, but don’t need third-row seating, the full-size pickup is your best bet. And the Nissan Titan is a great one." R&T August 2020

Nissan

2024 Ram 1500

2024 Ram 1500 Tradesman Warlock 4x4

Current Invoice:$49,022

Current MSRP: $51,010



Destination: $1995



2024 Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4

Current Invoice: $57,974

Current MSRP: $61,295



Destination: $1995



2024 Ram 1500 Limited 4x4 w/ Off-Road Group

Current Invoice: $68,064.00

Current MSRP: $72,900.00



Destination: $1995



"The Ram will do pretty much everything. It tows without breaking a sweat. It performs off-road like it’s trying to prove a point to its Jeep brethren. And all the while, it carries its passengers from town to trail in supreme comfort." R&T October 2019



Stellantis

2024 Ram 1500 TRX

2024 Ram 1500 TRX

Current Invoice: $92,168

Current MSRP: $98,335

Destination: $1995



2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition

Current Invoice: $114,107

Current MSRP: $122,180

Destination: $1995



"More than 700 horsepower will grab a lot of attention and generate a lot of YouTube videos of flannel-clad guys standing in front of the truck giving the thumbs up. But the real achievement of the TRX lies in its chassis. Ram has extensively modified and reinforced the basic 1500 frame for this application, taking a leap beyond the Raptor formula by using new suspension attachment points to optimize the performance of the longer suspension links. The result is 11.8 inches of ground clearance, 13 inches of front suspension travel and 14 inches of travel in back." R&T October 2020



Ram

2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

Current Invoice: $66,433

Current MSRP: $70,220

Destination: $1995

Ram's venerable HD off-roader comes bolstered with added equipment like underbody skid plates, an upgraded suspension package for tackling the trails, an electronic locking differentials on both axles, and a sway-bar disconnect.

Ram

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

Current Invoice: $31,638

Current MSRP: $33,540

Destination: $1345



"According to Subaru, every fifth Outback and Forester sold today is a Wilderness. It wouldn’t surprise me if the take rate for the Crosstrek is twice that. This seems like the most compelling offering in the Wilderness line yet, thanks to its extremely competitive price point and compact form factor; its focus on how people actually use their off-road cars means that despite just a half-inch bump to ground clearance, it feels leagues above most competitors in realistic get-me-to-the-trailhead driving." R&T October 2023

Victoria Scott

2024 Subaru Forester Wilderness

Current Invoice: $34,014

Current MSRP: $36,265

Destination: $1345



"That capability is relative. The Forester Wilderness shines in comparison to the base Forester, starting with half an inch of added ground clearance and an accompanying increase of 3.5 degrees, 0.8 degrees, and 1.4 degrees in approach angle, departure angle, and breakover angle, respectively. But this is a car that will be compared directly to the compact crossover most directly designed with off-roading in mind, the Bronco Sport Badlands. While the total 9.2 inches of ground clearance eclipses the baby Bronco's 8.8 inches, final approach, departure, and breakover angles of 23.5, 25.4, and 21 degrees are effectively trounced by the Bronco Sport's respective measurements of 30.4, 33.1, and 20.4 degrees." R&T September 2021

Raphael Orlove - Hearst Owned

2024 Subaru Outback Wilderness

Current Invoice: $38,644

Current MSRP: $41,305



Destination: $1345



"So if you're picking an Outback, go with this one. Given the Wilderness trim doesn't ding the Outback's baseline comfort in its pursuit of (even more) off-road capability, it seems like a no-brainer. If the Outback is the kind of thing you like, you'll like this kind of Outback." R&T September 2022

Subaru

2024 Toyota 4Runner

2024 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD

Current Invoice: $40,135

Current MSRP: $43,475

Destination: $1395



2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road

Current Invoice: $41,946

Current MSRP: $45,445



Destination: $1395



2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

Current Invoice: $52,151

Current MSRP: $56,565



Destination: $1395



"The Toyota 4Runner is among a short list of SUVs that still employ the traditional dynamics of rugged, off-road capability that is largely absent within the ever-growing list of crossover SUVs available today. The 4.0-liter V-6-powered 4Runner is a true go-anywhere vehicle that has an enthusiastic group of fans.



While it may be less modern in terms of specs than many SUVs, a solid case remains for adding a 4Runner to your driveway, particularly if you consider yourself an off-roading enthusiast." R&T Model Overview

Toyota

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958

Current Invoice: $52,870

Current MSRP: $57,345

Destination: $1395



2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 4x4

Current Invoice: $58,390

Current MSRP: $63,345



Destination: $1395





2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition 4x4

Current Invoice: $71,550

Current MSRP: $76,345



Destination: $1395



"For 2024, the Land Cruiser is swapping segments. Its sibling is no longer the opulent Lexus LX—now available with rear recliners—but the Lexus GX, which comes with 33-inch tires. Its global brethren are no longer the luxury trucks the U.S. State Department up-armors for dangerous posts, but the rural ambulances used in Costa Rica. The smaller Land Cruiser Prado—which will be called only "Land Cruiser" here—has long been known not for being the nicest truck on Earth, but the toughest." R&T August 2023

Toyota

2024 Toyota Sequoia

2024 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4x4

Current Invoice: $60,341

Current MSRP: $66,125

Destination: $1850



2024 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4x4

Current Invoice: $66,165

Current MSRP: $72,525



Destination: $1850

2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro

Current Invoice: $73,842

Current MSRP: $80,960



Destination: $1850



2024 Toyota Sequoia Capstone

Current Invoice: $75,946.00

Current MSRP: $83,260.00



Destination: $1850

"Of course it’s the sport-ute version of the Tundra pickup. Of course it shares much with that pickup. That includes the ladder frame and suspension design, a lot of the sheet metal forward of the B-pillar, and the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine and ten-speed automatic transmission. However, while the Tundra is available in strictly internal-combustion form, the Sequoia hits the market solely as a hybrid. And Toyota rates the I-Force Max hybrid powertrain at a combined 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of peak torque.



In the Tundra the hybrid system works transparently, with its nickel-metal hydride battery pack between the frame rails and under the bed. Here the cells are approximately beneath the third-row seat." R&T January 2022

toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma

2024 Toyota Tacoma SR Xtra Cab 4x4

Current Invoice: $34,027

Current MSRP: $36,195

Destination: $1495

2024 Toyota Tacoma SR Double Cab 4x4 (Manual)

Current Invoice: $35,680

Current MSRP: $38,395



2024 Toyota Tacoma SR Double Cab 4x4 (Automatic)

Current Invoice: $36,090

Current MSRP: $38,395



2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road (Manual)

Current Invoice: $40,218

Current MSRP: $43,295



Destination: $1495



2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road (Automatic)

Current Invoice: $41,240

Current MSRP: $44,395



Destination: $1495



2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited

Current Invoice: $49,762.00

Current MSRP: $53,595.00

"For 2024, the Tacoma’s sterling reputation lives on, but now backed by a solid driving experience, even better off-road capability, good fuel economy, and a cabin that feels modern enough.



It is not the most luxurious midsize truck. Its engine can’t match the Colorado’s. But it’s good enough that I don’t really care about those compromises. If the 2024 Tacoma can match the reliability reputation of the previous truck—which is not guaranteed with an all-new truck—then it’s safe to say it’s the truck I’d buy. Anyone can build a good product, but a great product is one that lasts." R&T November 2023

Mack Hogan

