Is buying a new TV worth it? You may be able to spruce up the one you have with these tips

Marc Saltzman
·6 min read

Between rising costs for things you need – like groceries and gas – and things you want, there may be little left to treat the family. Like a new TV.

In fact, there are higher prices for many consumer electronics, too, thanks in part to inflation, a global chip shortage, supply chain challenges and other factors.

If you can hold off that television purchase for a while longer, there are easy ways to optimize your existing TV's picture and sound.

A few suggestions below about how to make your current TV work harder for you.

Beginner tips

While it might seem obvious, make sure your main TV source (like your cable, satellite box) is the best your provider has to offer – or rather, the best you can afford.

That is, if you have a television capable of displaying 4K visuals – delivering four times the resolution of 1080p HD – you'll want a 4K box and TV service to match.

Make sure you're on the correct channel, too, as sometimes cable companies will have a 4K equivalent for the same station.

Depending on where you live, another option is to pick up TV shows via an "OTA" ("over-the air") signal, so be sure to remove any outside obstacles (like tree branches) to improve antenna performance, double-check the connections are secure, and if it's an indoor antenna, place it near a window to avoid interference issues.

Ensure you're using an HDMI cable to handle your audio and video. You can pick one up at your local dollar store (seriously).

If you're streaming content, have a fast Internet connection, and if it's offered by your provider, go with unlimited data so you can binge shows without worry on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+ and so on.

Quick trick

Start with the right picture mode.

After all, the default setting of your TV may be set to Store mode, with high brightness and blown-out colors to try and woo passersby at a big box store (and usually showing still imagery, like a bowl of fruit).

Extreme brightness isn't good for your eyes, your monthly electric bill or for the longevity of the television.

To get more accurate and richer color, a good place to start is switching to the mode called Cinema, Movie or Filmmaker (depending on the television). Go into the Settings/Options of the television and make this change. You should notice a huge difference right off the bat.

If you prefer to make manual adjustments, another tip to vastly improving the picture quality of your television is to turn up the contrast and reduce the brightness to below half. While not every home theater enthusiast will agree, this little-known trick makes dark colors darker, colors richer and gets rid of the washed-out look some entry-level TVs have.

Sports look best in higher refresh rates, so if your TV can upconvert to a higher refresh rate, enable it. Depending on your TV, it may be called "frame rate," "motion rate" or "hertz," so look in the Settings menu.

Disabling the 'soap opera' effect

While the picture certainly looks sharp on your TV, you might see something a bit odd about the image. You can't quite put your finger on it, but that TV show or blockbuster movie you're watching almost looks like it was shot with a cheap camcorder instead of a professional-grade video camera.

You're certain "House of the Dragon" wasn't filmed on the same set as "The Young and the Restless," though it appears to be so.

The so-called "soap opera effect" is really called "motion smoothing" or "motion interpolation," designed to decrease motion blur and make movements seem smoother and more lifelike.

Your new TV might see low frame-rate source material and try to fill in the gaps between frames with additional ones the TV generates, to help smooth out fast motion.

If you're not a fan, enter the Settings menu on your television to turn off the feature or at least adjust its intensity.

Calibration counts

Rather than spending a couple of hundred dollars to have someone properly set up your television for you, many Disney, Pixar and LucasFilm discs have a bundled calibration tool called THX Optimizer, and it can be found in the "Special Features"’ or "Set Up" area.

Don't have a DVD/Blu-ray player (or video game console that takes discs), any longer? There's a free app, too, called THX Tune-Up (iOS, Android), also used to get the most out of your TV (or projector) and sound setup.

Let the wizard help you calibrate the video and audio settings (especially if you have a surround sound speaker system or soundbar). The test will walk you through contrast, brightness, color, tint, aspect ratio (4:3 and 16:9), speaker assignment, speaker phase and subwoofer crossover.

Where to sit

As for how far back to sit from your TV, it boils down to personal preference, but a general rule of thumb is 1.5 to 2 times the diagonal screen size.

With a 60-inch TV, for example, you can sit back about eight to 10 feet. But the high pixel density of a 4K TVs means you can sit up to 30 percent closer than you can with an HDTV (and even closer for an 8K TV).

If you still haven't bought the television you want to set up in your home, you might measure your wall space before buying it, or use painter's tape on the wall to envision the area of your new television to ensure you invest in the right size.

Sounding off

The thinner TVs are getting, the worse the audio tends to be. After all, how good do you think sound will be coming out of a pancake-shaped speaker?

If you don't have the budget, space or technical know-how to set up a surround sound system for your home theater — which usually consists of a multi-channel audio-video (AV) receiver and at least six speakers spread through the room (including a subwoofer for low-frequency bass) — at least consider a soundbar to add some boom to your room.

Sitting just below or above your television, soundbars house multiple speakers in a horizontal enclosure, and deliver multichannel sound from your movies, TV shows, sports and games (or in some cases, simulated surround sound).

Many soundbars include a wireless subwoofer to place somewhere else in the room, plus many let you stream music from your smartphone, tablet or computer via Bluetooth connectivity.

Follow Marc on Twitter @marc_saltzman for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts. Email him or subscribe to his Tech It Out" podcast. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Don't buy a new TV. Use these tips to optimize what you have.

