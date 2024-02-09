BUZZ BRIEFS: Sarasota Memorial's Research & Education Institute 'tops out' at 82 feet

The Kolschowsky Research & Education Institute is under construction on the Sarasota Memorial Hospital campus at 1880 Arlington St.

Sarasota Memorial and members of its design/build team celebrated a milestone this week, the official “topping out” of the five-story, $75 million Kolschowsky Research & Education Institute.

The topping out is part of an age-old ritual that signifies that the new facility, at 1880 Arlington St., on the site of old Doctors Gardens medical office building, has reached its maximum height, in this case 82 feet.

“It’s an inspirational point for the workers who have toiled through months of extreme heat and rains to reach this important phase of construction,” said Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder. “It’s also a milestone for our health system and community."

A rendering of the Kolschowsky Research & Education Institute, expected to open in mid-2025.

This month, workers are starting installation of support steel, exterior walls and windows, while others will focus on interior framing, electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems. Roofing is expected to begin in March.

When it opens in mid-2025, the Kolschowsky Research and Education Institute will be a state-of-the-art training and research center that expands research and training opportunities for physicians and clinicians caring for patients. In addition to supporting clinical trials and research studies, the institute will offer a range of education programs and a state-of-the-art simulation center.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: SMH institute 'tops out' at 82 feet, a milestone in construction