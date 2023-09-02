The Buzz: Changes coming to downtown Redding parking? This Shasta Lake eatery closes

As expected, the new parking program in downtown Redding could get some changes, some seven months after it went live.

In May, Redding transportation planner Zach Bonnin told me that they planned to bring a report with potential recommendations to the City Council in the summer.

Redding’s new downtown parking plan went live in February, revamping a pay-to-park system in the old core that hadn’t been updated for nearly 40 years.

Those who make a market downtown, work there, shop or visit to get government services were anxious about the changes.

Here's what the City Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting.

Number of monthly permits could nearly double

When the city announced it would be selling 175 parking permits each month to those who work downtown, there was quite a bit of grumbling and concern that that wouldn’t be enough, not with upwards of 1,000 people working downtown.

So, it’s not a surprise that the public works department is now recommending increasing the number of monthly passes to 300.

Public works also is recommending reducing the number of private parking lots the city leases for public parking. The two lots the city would drop for public parking are at the south end of downtown, 2032 Pine St. and 1950 California St.

Metered parking signs in downtown Redding near the corner of Placer and Pine streets on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Those changes are expected to reduce expenses by almost $2,000 per month and increase revenue by nearly $3,000, Public Works Director Chuck Aukland wrote in a report to Redding councilors.

Aukland says some of the lease lots are not being used because demand has been lower than expected.

Shasta College students would be eligible for permits

The two-year college’s health sciences division is downtown at the corner of Tehama and Market streets.

Nursing, vocational nursing and dental hygiene are among the programs offered.

Under the current system, Shasta College students are not eligible to buy monthly parking permits.

That would change if council adopted the public works department recommendation.

Story continues

Rates would not increase, but cost for a parking ticket eventually could

At this time, rates to park downtown are not going up. Cost to park in street-metered parking and in city-managed lots is $1 per hour 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekends and holidays are free.

More: The Buzz: This downtown restaurant goes upscale. Redding among best fishing towns in U.S.

But the city, working with consultant Dixon Resources Unlimited, is concerned about a potential financial hit due to the low cost of parking tickets compared to other cities.

Overall, after five months of data, monthly expenses of $32,000 are exceeding monthly revenues of $22,000, the staff report says.

A view of a parking pay station on Yuba Street between East and Pine streets.

Today, a parking violation ticket costs $24.50. The city collects $11.45, while the remaining $13.05 goes to the state court system.

The money collected by the city goes to cover costs of enforcement, staff, vehicles and equipment. Aukland in his report said parking ticket revenue has been tracking at about $4,000 a month. But the city’s enforcement costs are more than $7,500 a month, a major shortfall.

Aukland notes that enforcement officers have been told by violators that they are willing to risk not paying for parking, but don’t mind paying for a couple of parking tickets should they get caught.

At this time, public works isn’t recommending raising the price of a parking ticket, but it will continue to keep an eye on the situation.

Stay tuned.

Alcohol license status for former Bert & Ernie’s bar

Last fall, I wrote about something brewing at the long vacant Bert & Ernie’s on Industrial Street just east of Hilltop Drive.

At the time, a state Alcoholic Beverage Control public notice to sell alcohol was posted on a chain-link fence that surrounds the dilapidated building. The name of the business was The Rabbit Hole.

The faded sign of the former Bert & Ernie's in Redding is shrouded by trees along Industrial Street.

Curious for an update, I went on the ABC website to check on the license’s status.

It now says the license has been withdrawn. The status date is July 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, a building permit application to remodel and repair the inside of the building was submitted on Dec. 15, 2022, and according to the city’s website, the permit is pending.

An ABC official did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Smokin’ Joe’s closes in Shasta Lake

Smokin' Joe's BBQ 2.0 closed on Aug. 27, 2023, after about eight months in business.

Opened in late December, Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ 2.0 in the city of Shasta Lake has closed.

When I interviewed owner Joe Sells days after he opened that location, he told me had had been looking for a second location for years and felt he had finally found the spot.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

On Facebook, Smokin’ Joe’s posted:

“To our wonderful customers, it is with a heavy heart that we will have to close our Cascade (Boulevard) location. After the unexpected medical issues shortly after we opened, and some staffing issues, we just can’t get it where we want to be. This decision is heartbreaking for us.”

More: 'Paying it forward.' Falafel Corner's unique eatery springboards into Redding

The restaurant’s last day was Aug. 27.

Smokin' Joe's on Airport Road remains open, and it plans to extend the hours to Sunday, so it will be open seven days a week.

Hopefully, that building on Cascade Boulevard won’t sit empty for long.

Before Smokin’ Joe’s moved in, Arnold’s BBQ was there. Arnold’s closed in mid-December 2022 after being open a little over two years.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: The Buzz: Changes coming to downtown parking? Here's what could happen