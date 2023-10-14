The Buzz: Downtown restaurant wants to bring outdoor vibe. Pourboys TapYard to open soon.

The idea was hatched about two years ago when Karline Niver, owner of Karline’s Restaurant & Bar in downtown Redding, contacted architect Les Melburg.

“She was asking for some help to do outdoor dining because the way the world was going at the time, if you didn’t have outdoor dining it was tough. Because of the constraints of COVID, restaurants needed outdoor dining options,” Melburg recently told me.

Also happening around that time was the opening of the Diestelhorst to Downtown Walking and Biking Trail, which juts in front of Karline’s on Center Street. The trail links the Sacramento River Trail to downtown Redding.

“When they got the money to do the bike lane, that took our parking in the front,” Niver said. “We worked out an agreement that we could put in a patio.”

According to city building records, the restaurant applied for the permit to build the outdoor patio in September 2022 and the application is still going through plan review.

The outdoor patio that Karline's Restaurant & Bar wants to build. The restaurant is on Center Street in Redding.

Niver said the process has been a process, but she’s hopeful that work on the patio will start soon.

Melburg, a managing partner in Redding-based Nichols, Melburg & Rossetto Architects & Engineers, said the new trail creates an even better opportunity for Niver’s restaurant.

“It was clear that was going to be an opportunity for cyclists or pedestrians on the new trail to have a nice little outdoor place to stop,” he said.

He added that there will be spots to park bicycles.

"Should be a fun spot to get in the shade and have a cool beverage on a hot summer day. Or to get out of the rain with a hot beverage on a cold winter day," he said.

The outdoor patio at Karline's Restaurant & Bar in Redding.

The patio is designed to capture the vibe of where Karline’s sits, just east of the railroad tracks that meander through downtown.

“It’s kind of next to the railroad and that is an industrial area, so we designed it with an industrial vernacular,” Melburg said. “Our goal is to create a bit more of an exterior identity for Karline’s. It’s more than just a covered patio. It’s got some presence to it.”

Story continues

Pourboys ready for opening day

When I popped in recently to see Pourboys owner Austin Carter at his new brew pub, Pourboys TapYard, he was eager to talk about the business and opening day.

“I’m very excited. I am ready to be done with the building part of it and have fun running it,” Carter said.

Pourboys is downtown Redding is expected to open Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Pourboys will celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 28, a Saturday. Doors are scheduled to open at 11 a.m.

The brew pub is next to Sof-Tek near the corner of Waldon and Gold streets. The location is across the street from Riverfront Playhouse.

There will be 16 beers on tap and a refrigerator/cooler stocked with bottles and cans of brew. Carter is still deciding what beers to feature his first week.

More: The Buzz: The scoop with former Big Dipper Cafe. New chapter for Peter's Chu's Skyroom

He also plans to have food trucks out front so customers and enjoy a bite to eat.

Next year, Carter wants to open an outside beer garden on the south side of his building. He also envisions live entertainment at Pourboys.

Pourboys will be open seven days a week.

Barnes & Noble move pushed back

Barnes & Noble’s plan to relocate its store in Redding is taking longer than expected.

This summer, the bookseller said it was going to open on Hilltop Drive, in the former Bed Bath & Beyond building, in early October and announced it would close its store on Churn Creek Road on Sept. 17.

Work continues on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, on the new Barnes & Noble location on Hilltop Drive in Redding.

That hasn’t happened.

“Due to construction delays, the opening has had to be pushed back," Barnes & Noble said in an emailed statement.

Now the store expects to open at its new location on Jan. 24, 2024.

The store on Churn Creek Road will stay open until Dec. 24.

Barnes & Noble is moving after more than 25 years in the same spot.

The new store on Hilltop Drive is larger. The in-store café that serves Starbucks coffee also will make the move.

Barnes & Noble opened on Churn Creek Road in 1997.

Longtime downtown bank branch closes

One of the oldest bank branches in downtown Redding is empty.

Union Bank at 1805 Market St. closed last spring, six months after U.S. Bancorp, parent company of U.S. Bank, acquired the financial institution.

The former Union Bank branch building on Market Street is for sale.

The bank’s last day of business was May 26, the Friday before Memorial Day.

“We elected to maintain the U.S. Bank branch that was approximately a tenth-of-a mile away at 1700 Pine Street,” U.S. Bank spokesman Evan Lapiska said in an email.

The building, which stretches a city block, was a bank branch for many, many years.

In 1978, Bank of America moved from the 1805 Market St. location to its current spot at 1661 East St.

Bank of California moved into the Market Street location after Bank of America left. In 1996, Bank of California merged with Union Bank.

What’s to become of the former Union Bank branch is not known.

Lapiska said the building is currently for sale.

Stay tuned.

'Buzz'-off

I will be taking a couple of weeks off.

The "Buzz" should return the weekend of Nov. 4.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X, formerly Twitter, @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: The Buzz: Why this downtown Redding restaurant is expanding outdoors