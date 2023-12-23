The Buzz: Family opens Mexican bakery. Longtime Redding restaurant gets new name

A family-owned Mexican bakery and deli that opened in Redding last month is a dream realized for the father.

Rolando Molina and his family moved from Oxnard to Redding six years ago looking for a more affordable place to live.

“We drove around Northern California and found Redding and fell in love with the nature and stuff,” Rolando’s daughter, Victoria Molina, told me recently.

They opened Victoria’s Bakery-Deli in the Four Corners shopping center at Hartnell Avenue and Churn Creek Road on Nov. 18. The Mexican bakery is in the former Tantardini’s Italian Bakery and Deli, which had been there since 2015.

Victoria's Bakery-Deli opened in the Four Corners shopping center in Redding on Nov. 18, 2023.

With his daughter translating, Rolando told me that he’s happy to finally open something he has wanted to do since childhood, when he started baking with his mother, Victoria Calles Tavira in Mexico.

“He thanks God for everything he got from here and he’s really happy he can make his mom’s dreams come true through his experience with her and just pass it on to the next generation,” Victoria said for her father.

Rolando is one of 13 children. He said they all learned how to bake and have their mother’s recipes, but he is the only one who decided to make a career of it.

“It was my grandma’s dream, and my dad was one of 13 kids and he was the first one to open a bakery. Unfortunately, she passed away when my dad was 15,” Victoria said.

Family bakery: From left to right, Esmeralda Chino, Rolando Molina, Victoria Molina and Rolando Molina Jr. stand inside Victoria's Bakery-Deli, which they opened in November 2023.

In Oxnard, Rolando would rent space in a butcher shop at night to bake. He would rest up and then go out during the day to sell his baked goods out of his van, Victoria said.

At Victoria’s Bakery, Rolando and his wife, Esmeralda Chino, start baking at 2 a.m. so they can open at 6.

Conchas (Mexican sweet bread), fruit-filled empanadas, cakes, flan and reganadas are among the offerings. Lunch items include burritos, tortas and tamales.

Beverages include champurrado, hot chocolate and coffee.

Victoria said her father was inspired by his mother's baking and all he wanted to do was copy it and bring her breads and sweets to Redding.

Restaurant changes name

Josh and Skylar Jarred purchased the former Rita’s Kitchen in the spring of 2022.

The cozy diner on Hartnell Avenue had been known as Rita’s for more than 20 years before the Jarreds decided to change the name about six months ago.

The former Rita's Kitchen on Hartnell Avenue in Redding recently changed its name Tye Dye Cafe. Josh and Skylar Jarred own the restaurant.

Enter Tye Dye Café.

The Jarreds have made the place their own since taking it over. They serve breakfast and lunch and offer weekly specials.

Josh told me that his pancakes have become a hit. He puts honey in the batter to sweeten them up.

“I think it fluffs them up because customers tell me how fluffy they are,” he said.

The husband-and-wife team worked at Lucky Miller’s Deli & Market in Redding before they decided to buy Rita’s and go into business for themselves.

Josh said Lucky Miller’s co-owner Jason Miller knew the former Rita’s Kitchen owner.

“He would come here and get us breakfast burritos for the whole crew (at Lucky Miller’s),” Josh said.

The Jarreds found out that Rita’s was for sale and decided to check it out. They liked what they saw and decided to go for it.

The building has been home to many restaurants over the years.

Before Rita’s, it was Watson’s Restaurant. Before that it was Indognito.

'Buzz'-off

